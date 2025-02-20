GV Prakash, Divyabharathi address rumours that he divorced Saindhavi to date her: ‘Faced brutal trolling’

Music composer and actor GV Prakash has been in the news since his split from singer Saindhavi last year May after a decade of marriage. Despite the couple asking for privacy, many have speculated about the reason for their split, with some believing his co-star Divyabharathi is behind it. Talking to Galatta Tamil, Prakash and Divyabharathi set the record straight. (Also Read: GV Prakash Kumar talks about working with ex-wife Saindhavi after divorce: ‘We respect each other’) GV Prakash and Divyabharathi have starred together in Bachelor and Kingston.

GV Prakash, Divyabharathi discuss their relationship

Prakash said in the interview that rumours have been rife about him dating Divyabharathi since they acted together in the 2021 film Bachelor. He stated that the two only share a good working relationship and nothing beyond that. He said, “After Bachelor, they talk as if we are dating. We have nothing to do with each other and meet only at the shooting spot; she’s my colleague. We don’t even meet outside. But the trolls keep claiming otherwise.”

Divyabharathi also addressed the matter and said that people were quick to blame her after he got divorced. “I was brutally trolled because people took it the wrong way since we were paired together. I was happy when GV and Saindhavi did a concert together, but I was trolled then too. I would get messages that I was the reason for their divorce, that I ruined their marriage. I showed GV some of the worst ones, and he would ask me to ignore them and focus on work.”

GV Prakash and Divyabharathi are acting together again in Kingston after Bachelor.

Recent work

Last seen in the 2024 film Dear, Prakash will soon star in Kingston, which will be released on March 7. He also has Idimuzhakkam and 13 lined up. He has numerous films lined up as a composer, including Dhanush’s Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and Idly Kadai, Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly, Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi and Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal. Last seen in Maharaja and the limited series Cheran's Journey, Divyabharathi will star in Madhil Mel Kaadhal in Tamil and G.O.A.T in Telugu apart from Kingston.