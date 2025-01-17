GV Prakash Kumar talks about working with ex-wife Saindhavi after divorce: ‘We respect each other’

Music composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and his wife, singer Saindhavi, might have split ways in 2024, but the two continue to collaborate. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Saindhavi singing at Prakash’s concert in Malaysia, and the composer spoke to Cinema Viketan about working with her again after their divorce. (Also Read: GV Prakash Kumar, Saindhavi reunite for concert after divorce; make fans emotional: ‘Music unites’) Saindhavi and GV Prakash Kumar got married in 2013 and separated in 2024.

GV Prakash on working with Saindhavi

In December last year, videos of Saindhavi singing at Prakash’s Malaysia concert went viral. When asked about the same in a recent interview, Prakash smiled and replied, “We are extreme professionals. And we have respect for each other. Because of that respect, we are there (and continue to collaborate).”

Fans were impressed by Prakash’s answer, with one fan commenting, “We need GV P and Saindhavi duet songs in upcoming movies. All of your fans will celebrate it.” Another wrote, “They are very clear about differences in personal and professional…really very matured Gv and saindhav.”

Saindhavi’s recent collaboration with Prakash

Saindhavi and Prakash performed the song they originally provided the vocals for in 2011, Pirai Thedum from Dhanush-starrer romantic drama Mayakkam Enna at a concert in Malaysia. As the composer played the piano, the singer took centre stage, delivering a heartfelt rendition. A clip of the performance did rounds on social media, making fans nostalgic.

Prakash and Saindhavi confirmed in May last year that they had split up after weeks of speculation. “After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage, for the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other,” they wrote in the announcement.

Later, when people speculated on their marriage, Prakash wrote, “It’s disheartening to see people debate about the union or separation of two people without proper understanding.” Saindhavi also put rumours to rest that their ‘divorce is not due to any external force.’