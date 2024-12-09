GV Prakash Kumar, Saindhavi reunite for concert after divorce; make fans emotional: ‘Music unites’

Music composer, singer, and actor GV Prakash Kumar and singer Saindhavi reunited for a concert in Malaysia after their recent divorce. The couple was married for 11 years before they split earlier this year. Fans were moved to see them sing Pirai Thedum from Dhanush-starrer romantic drama Mayakkam Enna. (Also Read: Kalidas Jayaram kisses Tarini Kalingarayar in adorable first pics after marriage) Saindhavi and GV Prakash Kumar were married for over a decade.

Fans moved by Prakash, Saindhavi’s performance

Saindhavi and Prakash recently performed the song they originally provided the vocals for in 2011. As the composer played the piano, the singer took centre stage, delivering a heartfelt rendition. A clip of the moment did rounds on X (formerly Twitter), making fans nostalgic and emotional to see them work together again.

“GV and Saindhavi sang Pirai Thedum together at the concert today,” wrote an X user, sharing the video with crying emojis. Another fan wrote, “GV prakasg and Saindhavi sang my fav Pirai Thedum together at the concert,” with heart break and crying emojis. One fan declared, “GV prakash and Saindhavi singing #PiraiThedum song in Malaysia concert (heart emoji). "Music Unites".”

Some fans even felt bad they didn’t attend the concert, with one person writing, “I hate crowd, waiting game nor queueing up for so long for something and that’s why I never been and never wanted to go to any concerts. But for the first time in life, I regret for not going to the GV Prakash’s concert just for the GV & Saindhavi combo.” Another thought, “Pirai Thedum song hits really hard now especially after their separation.”

Prakash posted solo pictures from his concert on X, writing, “Thanks #Malaysia kuala lampur for making my live in concert a BLOCKBUSTER hit.”

GV Prakash, Saindhavi’s separation

In May this year, Prakash and Saindhavi announced their separation. They released a statement on social media confirming the rumours of their split. In the statement, they mentioned that they decided after much thought and reflection. He also explained that they were parting ways for the sake of their mental peace and well-being out of mutual respect. He requested privacy during the transition. Prakash and Saindhavi have been friends since childhood, they married in 2013 and had a daughter named Anvi in 2020.