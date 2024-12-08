Kalidas Jayaram kisses Tarini Kalingarayar in adorable first pics after marriage

Actor Kalidas Jayaram, son of actors Jayaram and Parvathy, married his girlfriend, model Tarini Kalingarayar in a traditional ceremony on Sunday. The wedding took place at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala, and the couple posted their first pictures as a married couple on Instagram. (Also Read: Kanguva OTT release: Suriya, Bobby Deol film streams within a month of release post poor box office performance) Tarini Kalingarayar and Kalidas Jayaram posted adorable first pictures after their wedding.

Kalidas Jayaram marries Tarini Kalingarayar

Kalidas and Tarini made a joint Instagram post, writing, “HITCHED,” with evil eye, infinity, and heart emojis. In the pictures, the couple is dressed in matching red and orange outfits. Tarini looks radiant in an orange saree with a red and gold border, while Kalidas is dressed in a red and gold mundu. But fans can’t get enough of the way Kalidas and Tarini hug and kiss each other, looking happy as ever.

“My whole heart,” commented one fan under the post. “The cutest wedding pictures I’ve ever seen,” wrote another. Actors Amala Paul, Dushara Vijayan, Joju George, Ayesha Khan, Manjima Mohan and others commented with heart emojis or congratulatory messages.

The wedding

Kalidas and Tarini’s wedding was attended by actor-MP Suresh Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister for Public Works and Tourism, PA Mohammed Riyas and his wife Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and others.

Interestingly, this is not the first wedding in Kalidas’ family to take place at the Guruvayur temple. It was here that his parents, Jayaram and Parvathy, got married in 1992 at the height of their film careers. Earlier this year, Kalidas’ sister Malavika Jayaram also married Navaneeth Gireesh at the same temple.

After the wedding, Jayaram spoke to the press and expressed his happiness about his son getting married. He said, “I am truly grateful that, just as people gathered to witness our wedding 32 years ago, they came to celebrate our son’s wedding as well.”

Recent work

Tarini is the third runner-up in Miss Universe India 2021. A graduate in visual communication, she chose modelling as a career and worked with several brands. As for the actor, he has made a career for himself in Tamil cinema, and he has been an actor in films such as Paava Kadhaigal, Vikram and Indian 2. He was most recently seen in Dhanush’s Raayan.