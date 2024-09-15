Amala Paul, Jagat Desai reveal son Ilai's face on Onam; see pics

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai took to Instagram to share pictures from an adorable photoshoot with their baby boy Ilai. The couple finally revealed the face of their child after becoming parents a few months ago in June. The two received heartfelt messages from colleagues and fans as soon as they posed with their baby boy. (Also read: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai become proud parents to baby boy: ‘Meet our little miracle’) Amala Paul revealed the face of her baby boy on the occasion of Onam.

Amala wishes fans on Onam

Amala and Jagat posed on a boat in matching traditional white outfits. Amala looked gorgeous in a white saree paired with a sleeveless red blouse. Jagat wore a white shirt for the occasion. Amala held her baby boy with her hands and smiled. The baby looked cute as a button in dhoti-styled pants. In the caption of the joint post, the two wrote, “Happy Onam (flower emoticon).”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the adorable photoshoot, a fan commented, “Omg he looks soo cute… happy Onam guys.. stay blessed.” A second fan said, “The best face reveal baby of “A” could get.” Another said, “So cute!” “Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous Onam! May this festive season bring happiness, peace, and abundance to your home. Happy Onam!” read a comment.

In June, the two shared the video of bringing their baby boy to the house from hospital. Jagat captioned the post as, "It's a boy" !! Meet our little miracle, “ILAI” born on 11.06.2024 (stars emojis) #babylove #love."

Amala tied the knot with entrepreneur Jagat Desai in 2023. Their wedding took place in Kochi, Kerala. It was a lavender-themed wedding. For the special day, Amala Paul picked a pastel lilac lehenga. Both her and Jagat had shared a bunch of wedding pictures and videos on Instagram at the time.

The couple had, in a joint statement, announced their wedding with beautiful pictures, writing, “Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime.” They confirmed about expecting their first child in January 2024.