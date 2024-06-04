Who is Suresh Gopi? 5 things to know about BJP's star in Kerala's Thrissur constituency

BJP's Suresh Gopi is set for a historic win in Lok Sabha elections 2024, helping the party open its LS account from Kerala for the first time ever. But who is the actor-turned-politician, who took on the CPI's ex-minister VS Sunil Kumar and senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, and has ensured a comfortable lead for BJP in Thrissur? Also read | Kerala Lok Sabha poll results: BJP’s Suresh Gopi takes massive lead in Thrissur Malayalam movie star Suresh Gopi is the BJP’s star campaigner in Kerala. (Image courtesy: cineshots.in)

Here's everything you need to know about Suresh Gopi:

He is a Malayalam actor

Suresh Gopi, born in June 1958 in Alappuzha, Kerala, holds a bachelor of science degree in Zoology and Master of Arts degree in English literature. He is an actor and playback singer, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema and has also appeared in some Tamil, Telugu, Kannada,and Hindi films. He is also a philanthropist and social worker.

His career in films

After acting in many movies, Suresh got breakthrough by playing the lead role in Shaji Kailas's Thalastaanam (1992). He has acted in more than 250 films. Suresh established himself as a bankable star in Malayalam cinema through Ekalavyan (1993). Some of his other big films include Manichitrathazhu and Commissioner. One of his popular and career-best character Anakkattil Chackochi came out through Lelam in 1997.

In 1998, he won the National Film Award for Best Actor and Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Kaliyattam. My God (2015) was his last film before going an a hiatus from acting. He finally made his comeback in Malayalam cinema by playing a pivotal role in Varane Avashyamund in 2020, after a five-year long hiatus.

He was also a TV show host

In 2012, he hosted the game show Ningalkkum Aakaam Kodeeshwaran on Asianet, which was the Malayalam version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? He continued to host it for five more seasons. He has also hosted Anchinodu Inchodinchu on Surya TV.

Political career

In October 2016, Suresh officially joined the BJP. In 2019, he contested in the 2019 Indian general election in Kerala as a candidate of the BJP from Thrissur constituency. He lost to the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate TN Prathapan. In March 2024, he was announced as the BJP candidate from the Thrissur constituency for the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala.

Member of Parliament

On 29 April 2016, Suresh Gopi was sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha, nominated by the President of India in the category of eminent citizens as per the provisions of Article 80 of the Constitution of India. He served as a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Parliament of India, from 2016 to 2022.