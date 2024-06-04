Election Results 2024: Suresh Gopi leads in Kerala's Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency

Malayalam actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was leading from Kerala’s Thrissur constituency in the Lok Sabha election, results of which are being announced on Tuesday.



Early results showed that the 65-year-old politician’s closest rival for the seat was Congress party’s K Muraleedharan. Another candidate in the electoral race was Communist Party of India’s Sunil Kumar. Actor-politician Suresh Gopi. (Photo from X)

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE



Gopi is running from the constituency for a second consecutive time. In 2019, he was defeated by Congress candidate TN Prathapan with 1,21,267 votes and finished a distant third.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

However, with his participation the BJP saw a rise in its vote share from 11.1% in 2014 to an impressive 28.2% in 2019. The party has never won a Lok Sabha seat in the southern state and fielded Gopi again to open its account.

In 2021, Suresh Gopi had also contested the Kerala State Assembly elections from Thrissur segment, but could not register a victory and lost the polls by 3,806 votes.



The popular Malayalam actor’s political journey began in April 2016 as Rajya Sabha member. Her was nominated by the President of India in the category of eminent citizens. Later in October the same year, he officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

During his tenure in the upper house of Parliament, Gopi served as member of standing committee for information and technology and member of the consultative committee for civil aviation.

Also read: Kerala Election Results 2024 Live updates

After becoming a political figure, Gopi has been surrounded with many controversies also. In 2023, he had allegedly touched a woman reporter inappropriately while speaking to the media and later tendered an apology.



“I have never misbehaved with anyone either in public space or privately. I had touched the reporter with fatherly affection. But if the person felt that I was behaving inappropriately, I respect her feelings. If my behaviour has hurt her, I apologise for it,” Gopi wrote on Facebook.



Also read: Election Results LIVE updates



In the 1990s, Gopi had given a tough competition to Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammooty in terms of cinema popularity and box-office numbers. The BJP’s Kerala leadership also tried to cash in his mass appeal.



Thrissur which comprises seven assembly segments went to polls in the second phase on April 26 and recorded an impressive voter turnout of 72.9%.



The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were held in seven phases starting from April 19, with the last phase on June 1. Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a rare third term at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.