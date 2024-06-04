Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Will BJP open its account in the state this year? Counting of votes today
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: The intense political battle between the state-ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes down to this day when the people's choice will be known in a few hours as the vote counting begins. Follow Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates...Read More
Our live blog will cover the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 for the key constituencies of Wayanad, Kannur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kasaragod and Kozhikode in Kerala. Follow the Live Blog for real-time updates and analysis of the poll results.
Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha constituencies that went in for the fierce political battle, with a voter turnout of 67.08% recorded in a single-phase election in the state on April 26, 2024. Rahul Gandhi (UDF), Annie Raja (LDF) and K Surendran (BJP) from Wayanad, Shashi Tharoor (UDF) and Rajeev Chandrashekhar (BJP) from Thiruvananthapuram, Suresh Gopi (BJP) and K. Muraleedharan (UDF) from Thrissur, Elamaram Kareem (LDF) and M. K. Raghavan (UDF) from Kozhikode, M. V. Jayarajan (LDF) and K. Sudhakaran (UDF) from Kannur, Rajmohan Unnithan (UDF) and M. V Balakrishnan (LDF) from Kasaragod, V. K. Sreekandan (UDF) and A. Vijayaraghavan (LDF) from Palakkad are the key players to look out for.
Full Coverage: Lok Sabha Election Results
Apart from them, Shafi Parambil (UDF) and K K Shailaja (LDF) from Vadakara, Anil Antony (BJP) and Thomas Issac (LDF) from Pathanamthitta are some key players to look out for.
The most important question as the counting of votes is all set to begin is whether the Bharatiya Janata Party can open its account in Kerala this year. The NDA-led party has been trying hard to make inroads in the state. BJP has never won a Lok Sabha seat in Kerala and ran a high-decibel campaign to open its account. The saffron party seems confident with their key players Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan, actor Suresh Gopi and Anil Antony, son of former Union Minister and Congress Leader A.K Antony.
Exit Polls Predictions:
The exit polls predicted a clear mandate for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As per News18 Mega Exit Poll, of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, the UDF is expected to win 15 to 18 seats. They have also predicted that the LDF has a chance of winning 2 to 5 seats, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win 1 to 3 seats. Times Now-ETG has also predicted that the UDF can get between 14 and 15 seats. The LDF is tipped to get 4, and the NDA may win one seat.
According to ABP-C Voter, the alliance of the Indian National Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress and the Revolutionary Socialist Party can win anywhere between 17 to 19 seats. It has given zero seats to the LDF and 1 to 3 seats to the NDA.
The Axis My India exit poll projected the BJP-led NDA to win 2-3 seats, the Congress-led UDF to win 17-18 seats, and the CPI-M-led LDF to win 0-1 seats.
Manorama News-VMR exit polls predicted a win again for the UDF in Kerala in the Lok Sabha Elections with 16-18 seats and expects the CPM-led Left front to likely win 2-4 seats. As for BJP, Manorama News-VMR exit polls do not see the party opening their account this time in the state.
According to the survey, the UDF could get 42.46 percent votes, while the LDF may poll 35.09 percent The NDA would only receive 18.64 percent votes.
Stay tuned with us as we break down the latest developments from these crucial constituencies. Follow the live blog to know who is winning/trailing from these hotly contested seats in Kerala.
Lok Sabha Constituency Winning/Leading Candidate Winning/Leading Party Thiruvananthapuram Result Awaited Result Awaited Thrissur Result Awaited Result Awaited Kozhikode Result Awaited Result Awaited Wayanad Result Awaited Result Awaited Kannur Result Awaited Result Awaited Kasaragod Result Awaited Result Awaited Palakkad Result Awaited Result Awaited
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Here's what you need to know about the heavily contested Thrissur constituency
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in central Kerala is one of the most fiercely fought contests in the general elections. BJP which has never won a seat in Kerala before, is pinning all its hopes on, through its veteran actor candidate Suresh Gopi.
In the 2019 elections, Gopi finished third behind UDF and LDF but was able to raise the BJP’s vote share by a whopping 17%. With the PM having visited Thrissur thrice this year, all eyes are on the constituency which has a sizeable Christian voter segment.
Read all that Suresh Gopi had to say about the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 here
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: When will the vote counting in the constituencies begin?
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: The vote counting in the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies of Kerala will begin from 8 am today.
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Will BJP win as per the exit polls predictions?
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: The NDA-led party has been trying hard to make inroads in the state. BJP has never won a Lok Sabha seat in Kerala and ran a high-decibel campaign to open its account. The saffron party seems confident with their key players Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan, actor Suresh Gopi and Anil Antony, son of former Union Minister and Congress Leader A.K Antony.
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Direct Link to check the full coverage of the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Here's the direct link to check the full coverage of the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: One and a half hours to go..
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Counting of the votes is all set to begin at 8 am.
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Have a look at the key players and their constituencies from the state
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: The following are the key players and their constituencies in Kerala's heavily contested Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Shashi Tharoor - Thiruvananthapuram
Rajeev Chandrashekhar - Thiruvananthapuram
Suresh Gopi - Thrissur
K. Muraleedharan - Thrissur
Rahul Gandhi- Wayanad
Annie Raja - Wayanad
Elamaram Kareem - Kozhikode
Shafi Parambil - Vadakara
K K Shailaja - Vadakara
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Manorama News-VMR exit polls do not see BJP winning any seat in the state
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Manorama News-VMR exit polls predicted a win again for the UDF in Kerala in the Lok Sabha Elections with 16-18 seats and expects the CPM-led Left front to likely win 2-4 seats. As for BJP, Manorama News-VMR exit polls do not see the party opening their account this time in the state.
According to the survey, the UDF could get 42.46 percent votes, while the LDF may poll 35.09 percent The NDA would only receive 18.64 percent votes.
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Here's what the Exit Polls had to say
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: The exit polls predicted a clear mandate for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
As per News18 Mega Exit Poll, of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, the UDF is expected to win 15 to 18 seats. They have also predicted that the LDF has a chance of winning 2 to 5 seats, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win 1 to 3 seats.
Times Now-ETG has also predicted that the UDF can get between 14 and 15 seats. The LDF is tipped to get 4, and the NDA may win one seat.
According to ABP-C Voter, the alliance of the Indian National Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress and the Revolutionary Socialist Party can win anywhere between 17 to 19 seats. It has given zero seats to the LDF and 1 to 3 seats to the NDA.
The Axis My India exit poll projected the BJP-led NDA to win 2-3 seats, the Congress-led UDF to win 17-18 seats, and the CPI-M-led LDF to win 0-1 seats.
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Details on the voter turnout
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: The 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala went in for a fierce political battle, with a voter turnout of 67.08% recorded in a single-phase election in the state.
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Voting completed in a single phase
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Voting in Kerala was scheduled on April 26, 2024, and was completed in a single phase.
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Catch the latest updates on HT
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Find the latest developments on the vote counting on Hindustan Times
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Number of constituencies in the state
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: There are 20 constituencies in the state. They are Alappuzha, Alathur (Sc), Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad.
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Vote counting to start at 8 am
Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: All eyes are on who will lead in Kerala and will BJP be able to open its account in the state