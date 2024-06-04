Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: Will BJP open its account in the state this year? Counting of votes today

Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha constituencies that went in for the fierce political battle, with a voter turnout of 67.08% recorded in a single-phase election in the state on April 26, 2024.

Kerala Election Results 2024 Live: The intense political battle between the state-ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes down to this day when the people's choice will be known in a few hours as the vote counting begins. Follow Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates...Read More

Our live blog will cover the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 for the key constituencies of Wayanad, Kannur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kasaragod and Kozhikode in Kerala. Follow the Live Blog for real-time updates and analysis of the poll results.

Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha constituencies that went in for the fierce political battle, with a voter turnout of 67.08% recorded in a single-phase election in the state on April 26, 2024. Rahul Gandhi (UDF), Annie Raja (LDF) and K Surendran (BJP) from Wayanad, Shashi Tharoor (UDF) and Rajeev Chandrashekhar (BJP) from Thiruvananthapuram, Suresh Gopi (BJP) and K. Muraleedharan (UDF) from Thrissur, Elamaram Kareem (LDF) and M. K. Raghavan (UDF) from Kozhikode, M. V. Jayarajan (LDF) and K. Sudhakaran (UDF) from Kannur, Rajmohan Unnithan (UDF) and M. V Balakrishnan (LDF) from Kasaragod, V. K. Sreekandan (UDF) and A. Vijayaraghavan (LDF) from Palakkad are the key players to look out for.

Apart from them, Shafi Parambil (UDF) and K K Shailaja (LDF) from Vadakara, Anil Antony (BJP) and Thomas Issac (LDF) from Pathanamthitta are some key players to look out for.

The most important question as the counting of votes is all set to begin is whether the Bharatiya Janata Party can open its account in Kerala this year. The NDA-led party has been trying hard to make inroads in the state. BJP has never won a Lok Sabha seat in Kerala and ran a high-decibel campaign to open its account. The saffron party seems confident with their key players Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan, actor Suresh Gopi and Anil Antony, son of former Union Minister and Congress Leader A.K Antony.

Exit Polls Predictions:

The exit polls predicted a clear mandate for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As per News18 Mega Exit Poll, of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, the UDF is expected to win 15 to 18 seats. They have also predicted that the LDF has a chance of winning 2 to 5 seats, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win 1 to 3 seats. Times Now-ETG has also predicted that the UDF can get between 14 and 15 seats. The LDF is tipped to get 4, and the NDA may win one seat.

According to ABP-C Voter, the alliance of the Indian National Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress and the Revolutionary Socialist Party can win anywhere between 17 to 19 seats. It has given zero seats to the LDF and 1 to 3 seats to the NDA.

The Axis My India exit poll projected the BJP-led NDA to win 2-3 seats, the Congress-led UDF to win 17-18 seats, and the CPI-M-led LDF to win 0-1 seats.

Manorama News-VMR exit polls predicted a win again for the UDF in Kerala in the Lok Sabha Elections with 16-18 seats and expects the CPM-led Left front to likely win 2-4 seats. As for BJP, Manorama News-VMR exit polls do not see the party opening their account this time in the state.

According to the survey, the UDF could get 42.46 percent votes, while the LDF may poll 35.09 percent The NDA would only receive 18.64 percent votes.