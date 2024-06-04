Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will NDA return to power or will INDIA bloc defy exit polls? Results today

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA return to power for a historic Modi 3.0 or will INDIA opposition bloc stop the BJP juggernaut? This will be answered today as counting of votes takes place bringing an end to a mega polling exercise that lasted for more than two months. Counting of votes begins at 8am today- beginning with postal ballots across all counting centres followed by electronic voting machines and matching VVPT slips with EVM results, the Election Commission said....Read More

Read more: 3 key factors to look at in today’s Lok Sabha results

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Twenty states including Delhi voted in a single-phase while Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir polled in 5 phases, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal voted in all seven phases of voting and Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura and Manipur polled in two phases, Chhattisgarh and Assam had 3 phases of voting and Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand saw 4 phases of polling.

Read more: Lok Sabha election 2024 results: How and where to watch vote counting live

The results are crucial for Congress- facing an existential challenge in the country- as they will show whether the party has the organizational strength and leadership to challenge the BJP as for the past two consecutive Lok Sabha polls, the party has failed to secure even the main opposition party status. Results today are also crucial for regional stalwarts like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray as well as several Union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dharmendra Pradhan as well as former chief ministers like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Basavaraj Bommai, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Digvijay Singh and Bhupesh Baghel.