Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will NDA return to power or will INDIA bloc defy exit polls? Results today

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA return to power for a historic Modi 3.0 or will INDIA opposition bloc stop the BJP juggernaut? This will be answered today as counting of votes takes place bringing an end to a mega polling exercise that lasted for more than two months. Counting of votes begins at 8am today- beginning with postal ballots across all counting centres followed by electronic voting machines and matching VVPT slips with EVM results, the Election Commission said....Read More
The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Twenty states including Delhi voted in a single-phase while Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir polled in 5 phases, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal voted in all seven phases of voting and Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura and Manipur polled in two phases, Chhattisgarh and Assam had 3 phases of voting and Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand saw 4 phases of polling.
The results are crucial for Congress- facing an existential challenge in the country- as they will show whether the party has the organizational strength and leadership to challenge the BJP as for the past two consecutive Lok Sabha polls, the party has failed to secure even the main opposition party status. Results today are also crucial for regional stalwarts like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray as well as several Union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dharmendra Pradhan as well as former chief ministers like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Basavaraj Bommai, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Digvijay Singh and Bhupesh Baghel.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: A look at exit polls
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: India-Today-My Axis poll and Today’s Chanakya predicted NDA tally to over 400 seats while My Axis forecasts 322-340 seats for the BJP and 60-75 seats for the Congress.
Axis projected INDIA alliance to get 131-166 seats while Chanakya predicted it to be between 96 and 118.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Shashi Tharoor's Thiruvananthapuram conundrum
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Arduous? Gruelling? Tiresome? Exasperating? No one knows which word would Congress' Shashi Tharoor use for the entire election process but it remains to be seen whether he can win his Lok Sabha seat Thiruvananthapuram again.
His main challenger is Union minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar who marks his first foray into Lok Sabha elections while Pannyan Raveendran from the Communist Party of India (CPI), who won in 2005, is also in the fray.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: It's not a regular day in Rae Bareli today
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Rae Bareli and results- the three ₹to look out for today. And why not? After all, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh instead of his former constituency Amethi.
Rae Bareli has been a stronghold of the Gandhi family as Sonia Gandhi has represented the constituency since 2004. In the last Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi won the seat by a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes.
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi faced a stunning defeat at the hands of BJP leader Smriti Irani by a margin of over 55,000 votes in Amethi.
So yes, we do await the results of Lok Sabha elections with a special focus on Rae Bareli.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: A look at India's first Lok Sabha elections
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: No time like now to revisit the first Lok Sabha election in India after Independence.
Well, it took four months and were conducted in 1951-52 for 489 Lok Sabha seats.
Who won? The Indian National Congress won 364 seats and formed the government under the prime ministership of Jawaharlal Nehru.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: How does the counting process work?
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Ever wondered how Election Commission undertakes the counting process? Wonder no more. We got you covered.
Basically, as per Rule 54 A of the Conduct of Elections Rules 1961, the counting of postal ballot papers shall be started first at the Returning Officer's (RO) table.
After 30 minutes of the commencement of counting of postal ballots, the counting of votes from EVMs should be started.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Where to watch election results today?
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India will provide live updates and results on its official website. You can also check real-time updates on the Voter Helpline App will also be available for real-time updates.
And ofcourse, keep reading Hindustan Times' blog for all the latest updates.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Key things to know
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes will begin at 8am today. The complete results are expected to be announced by the evening.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: A look at key battleground states
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Key batttleground states today include Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana where the INDIA bloc will hope to stop the BJP. Of these, Haryana and Maharashtra go to Assembly polls later this year while Bihar will hold Assembly polls late next year.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Rules of counting as per the Election Commission
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: The rules of counting have been defined by the Election Commission of India. Rule 51 (“Time and place for counting of votes”) of The Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, which says that “returning officer shall, at least one week before the date, or the first of the dates, fixed for the poll, appoint the place or places where the counting of votes will be done and the date and time at which the counting will commence.”
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: What exit polls predicted
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: All major exit polls say that the NDA will be returning with a huge majority and the BJP will better its previous numbers.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Polling process in numbers
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Over 67,000 ballot units, along with 1.47 lakh postal ballots for Lok Sabha elections and 1.46 lakh for assembly elections, will be tallied today.
A massive, massive process, right?
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: The curious case of Uttar Pradesh
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: The BJP won 71 of 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh in 2014 polls while its ally Apna Dal (S) also won two seats in Uttar Pradesh. In 2019, the BJP’s tally was 62 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state as its ally Apna Dal (S) won two seats.
Will BJP again have a stellar performance in the state?
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Cabinet ministers in the fray
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Ofcourse we are watching out for PM Modi's seat today from Varanasi as he seeks a third consecutive term but don't forget to look out for senior cabinet members like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh who are also in the fray.