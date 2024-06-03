Lok Sabha election 2024 results: How and where to watch vote counting live

All eyes will be on the Lok Sabha election results on Tuesday, featuring many high-profile electoral battles. The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha (Surat and Indore seat went unopposed) took place over seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Representative Image: Lok Sabha election results on June 4.(AFP)

The election phases were: April 19 (Phase 1), April 26 (Phase 2), May 7 (Phase 3), May 13 (Phase 4), May 20 (Phase 5), May 25 (Phase 6), and June 1 (Phase 7). The results will be declared on June 4.

Vote counting will begin on at 8 am, for the Lok Sabha election, the state legislative assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and bye-elections to assembly constituencies, as per the Election Commission.

Follow- Lok Sabha elections live updates

Where to check Lok Sabha election results on ECI website?

The official Election Commission of India (ECI) website will display counting trends and results. These will be available at https://results.eci.gov.in/ and on the Voter Helpline App for both iOS and Android devices.

Read in detail- Lok Sabha election 2024: How to check poll results on ECI website on June 4?

Join Hindustan Times on Lok Sabha election results day

For comprehensive coverage, Hindustan Times will provide minute-by-minute updates, breaking stories, latest trends, detailed analysis, infographics, and liveblogs, focusing on key seats across all states.

One can also track hindustantimes.com/elections, a dedicated page set up to deliver real-time updates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

How to watch Lok Sabha results online?

For those preferring online platforms, Lok Sabha poll results will be live-streamed on various news channels’ YouTube channels and social media platforms. Detailed analysis of the poll results can be followed on the Hindustan Times website.

Major news channels will air live trends starting early morning.

Watch Lok Sabha elections in movie theatre

MovieMax will screen the 2024 Lok Sabha election results live at its theatres in Maharashtra, including Mumbai. Bookings are available online on Paytm for the six-hour-long show, "Election Results 2024," starting at 9 am.