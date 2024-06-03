Lok Sabha election 2024: How to check poll results on ECI website on June 4?

Lok Sabha election 2024 result: The seven-phase polling for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across 28 states and 8 union territories ended on Saturday, June 1, with results to be declared on Tuesday, June 4. The elections commenced with Phase 1 on April 19, Phase 2 on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25, and the final phase on June 1, 2024. Lok Sabha election 2024 result: The elections commenced with Phase 1 on April 19, Phase 2 on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25, and the final phase on June 1, 2024. (File)

On June 1, following the conclusion of the polling for the general election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) posted a press note on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Arrangements for Counting Day of General Elections 2024.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When will the counting start?

The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, along with the state Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and bye-elections to Assembly constituencies, will take place on Tuesday, June 4, starting at 8 am, according to the Election Commission. The vote counting for the state Legislative Assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh was conducted on Sunday, June 2. In Sikkim, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) led by chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, secured a dominant victory by winning 31 out of 32 seats. The BJP will establish the government in Arunachal Pradesh, having won 46 out of 60 seats.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners (EC) Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu reviewed the preparations for the counting day with all Chief Election Officers and Returning Officers.

Here's how to check election results on the ECI website

The counting trends and results, as per data entered by the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer for Assembly Constituency/Parliamentary Constituency, will be available on the ECI Website at the URL https://results.eci.gov.in/ as well as on the Voter Helpline App, both iOS and Android Mobile Apps.

The polling body further said that the “Handbook for Returning Officers and Counting Agents” available on the ECI website can be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/yknwsu7r and https://tinyurl.com/mr3cjwhe, respectively.

Voter Helpline App

The Voter Helpline App can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple App Store. Users can use the available filters to view details of winning, leading, or trailing candidates and constituency-wise or State-wise results.

Link to download VHA: Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eci.citizen&hl=en_US iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/voter-helpline/id1456535004