Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Clashes broke out between supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in various areas of the State in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1. (PTI)

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Welcome to our live blog! The lengthy process to elect MPs for the 18th Lok Sabha concluded on Saturday. Spanning seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the seventh phase of polling covered 57 constituencies, including the high-profile Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is vying for a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha....Read More

Despite their varied predictions, exit polls have hinted at a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA coalition.

Various pollsters predict a wide range of seats for the ruling NDA, with estimates ranging from 353 to 383 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 152 to 182 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc. Some polls even project over 400 seats for the NDA. If these predictions hold true, Modi would match Jawaharlal Nehru's record of leading his party to victory for a third consecutive term. Exit poll results also suggest a significant breakthrough for the BJP in southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be announced on Tuesday after the vote counting.

Who will win Lok Sabha elections 2024? Exit polls prediction:

• India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll:

NDA: Predicted to win 361-401 seats.

INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 131-166 seats.

Others: 8-20 seats.

• Republic PMarq Exit Poll:

NDA: Predicted to win 359 seats.

INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 154 seats.

Others: 30 seats.

• Republic Matrize Exit Poll:

NDA: Predicted to win 353-368 seats.

INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 118-113 seats.

Others: 43-48 seats.

• NewsX Dynamics Exit Poll:

NDA: Predicted to win 371 seats.

INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 125 seats.

Others: 47 seats.

However, the Congress party has dismissed the exit polls, calling them orchestrated by Modi.