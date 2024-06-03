Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Repolling ordered at Bengal's Barasat, Mathurapur today
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Welcome to our live blog! The lengthy process to elect MPs for the 18th Lok Sabha concluded on Saturday. Spanning seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the seventh phase of polling covered 57 constituencies, including the high-profile Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is vying for a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha.
Despite their varied predictions, exit polls have hinted at a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA coalition.
Various pollsters predict a wide range of seats for the ruling NDA, with estimates ranging from 353 to 383 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 152 to 182 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc. Some polls even project over 400 seats for the NDA. If these predictions hold true, Modi would match Jawaharlal Nehru's record of leading his party to victory for a third consecutive term. Exit poll results also suggest a significant breakthrough for the BJP in southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be announced on Tuesday after the vote counting.
Who will win Lok Sabha elections 2024? Exit polls prediction:
• India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll:
NDA: Predicted to win 361-401 seats.
INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 131-166 seats.
Others: 8-20 seats.
• Republic PMarq Exit Poll:
NDA: Predicted to win 359 seats.
INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 154 seats.
Others: 30 seats.
• Republic Matrize Exit Poll:
NDA: Predicted to win 353-368 seats.
INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 118-113 seats.
Others: 43-48 seats.
• NewsX Dynamics Exit Poll:
NDA: Predicted to win 371 seats.
INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 125 seats.
Others: 47 seats.
However, the Congress party has dismissed the exit polls, calling them orchestrated by Modi.
The three likely poll outcomes from the crucial Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra
With the seven-phase voting across India having ended on Saturday, the wait for the results begins. Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the highest after Uttar Pradesh, is a crucial state in the contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition's INDIA bloc. In the past two Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won most of the seats in Maharashtra, winning 42 seats in 2014 and 41 in 2019. Read more
Lok Sabha elections LIVE: What will exit polls do in country where king is astrologer, dictator, says Rakesh Tikait
Dismissing the predictions of exit poll results which show a favourable outcome for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government saying that these exit polls are not going to counter the "king" who is an "astrologer" as well as a "dictator."
In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tikait while speaking to reporters on Sunday said, "We have already said that in a country where the king is an astrologer and a dictator, what will the exit polls do? Who is going to counter whatever the king says?"
The farmer leader said that if the NDA has set a target of more than 400 seats, it shows that the "planning" for it was already done.
Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Results of elections will be declared after 'Matganana', not ‘Manganana’,says Akhilesh Yadav
Dismissing the predictions of exit poll results which show a favourable outcome for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the results of elections to the Lok Sabha will be declared after "Matganana" (counting of votes) and not through "Manganana" (counting of thoughts).
"The result of the election will come from 'counting of votes', not from 'counting of thoughts'! 'Mann ki Baat' (one's thoughts) does not apply to elections, only 'Jan ki Baat' works. When the public is aware and vigilant, no one can do as he pleases," Yadav said in a post on 'X'.
Yadav hinted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio talk show 'Mann ki Baat' in which he interacts with countrymen and speaks about various initiatives taken by his government.
Earlier on Saturday, Yadav exuded confidence in the INDIA bloc forming the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections results will be declared on June 4 and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not cross 140 seats.
Lok Sabha elections LIVE: How BJP is planning to celebrate after Lok Sabha election results
Besides the official swearing-in ceremony of the new government, a confident BJP — boosted by the exit polls — is learnt to be planning a “political event”, which is likely to be scheduled for the weekend, reported Indian Express.
Meanwhile, ahead of counting of votes on Tuesday, the President’s Secretariat floated a tender on May 28 for “supplying of decorative indoor plants and ornamental plants for swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and other ministers in Rashtrapati Bhavan”. The tender, with an estimated cost of ₹21.97 lakh, will be opened on Monday and the contractor will have five days to fulfil the order.
Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Election Commission orders repolling at Barasat, Mathurapur in West Bengal on Monday
The Election Commission has ordered repolling at one polling station each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal on Monday, a day before the counting of votes.
As per the order from the poll body, repolling will be conducted at 61 Kadambagachi Saradar Pada FP School, Room No 2 of 120-Deganga Assembly Constituency in 17 Barasat Parliamentary Constituency and 26 Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith FP School of 131-Kakdwip Assembly Constituency in 20-Mathurapur (SC) Parliamentary Constituency in West Bengal.
Lok Sabha elections LIVE: ‘Deja vu’, says Omar Abdullah on exit poll results
On the exit poll results predicting a majority for NDA for the third term in parliamentary elections, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday said he had the feeling of ‘déjà vu’ drawing similarities with elections five years ago.
In a post on X Abdullah said: “Déjà vu. 5 years ago during the campaign – ‘he’s gone back to Hindu-Muslim, the BJP is in trouble’. Come the exit polls – ‘have you seen the numbers? I’m depressed, this can’t be happening’. This year it’s been exactly the same – ‘he’s relying on Muslim bashing, the BJP is in big trouble, they won’t cross 250’. Exit poll time – ‘damn, I’m depressed. How can this be happening again?’.”
“Gotta love this little social media echo chamber where wishful thinking is passed off as the national narrative,” he said further.
As the parliamentary elections across India ended on Saturday, a number of exit polls have predicted a majority for the BJP led NDA coalition.
Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Sec.144 clamped in parts of Bengal’s Sandeshkhali amid post-poll unrest
The West Bengal police on Sunday banned assembly of five or more people under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) at the Najat area of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district following unrest that started during the last phase of Lok Sabha polls the day before, officials said.
The Sandeshkhali assembly constituency is a part of the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat that went to polls on Sunday.
“Villagers, especially some women, blocked the movement of police personnel and attacked an officer from the Najat police station after five men were arrested for creating trouble on Saturday. The officer suffered head injury. Section 144 will be enforced at several locations till the morning of June 4,” a district official said on condition of anonymity.
“A state Rapid Action Force contingent and Central paramilitary force personnel, who are on duty during the elections, have been deployed at various spots in the Najat police station area,” the officer added.
Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Complaints to EC continue a day after last phase of polling
A day after all seven phases of the general elections 2024 ended, a multi-party delegation from the Opposition and another delegation Bharatiya Janata Party visited the Election Commission of India to submit their respective appeals on safeguarding the electoral process as the nation heads towards counting the votes on June 4. The Congress and other opposition parties, in their letter and memorandum, both dated June 1, asked the poll body to issue step-by-step guidelines on how the votes are counted, and to issue “urgent” directions that the postal ballots are counted first, as required by the law. They also asked the EC to withdraw a May 2019 letter that no longer required postal ballot results to be finalised before EVM counting.
The BJP, too, asked the EC to ensure that every official is “fully conversant” with the poll body’s counting protocol and alleged that Congress and “certain motivated civil society groups” were trying “to undermine the integrity of the ongoing electoral process”.
The Opposition’s delegation included senior Congress leaders Manu Abhishek Singhvi and Salman Khurshid, CPI(M) secretary general Sitaram Yechury and general secretary D. Raja, DMK’’s TR Baalu, and SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav. The letter from the Opposition was signed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP (Sharad Pawar) president Sharad Pawar, Yechury, Raja, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Baalu, RDJ chairperson Tejashwi Yadav, J&K NC president Farooq Abdullah, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha vice president Kalpana Soren, Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary Anil Desai, CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Vikassheel Insaan Party national convenor Mukesh Sahani. The memorandum on postal ballots was signed by INDIA parties represented through Congress’s Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Election Commission calls presser today
Lok Sabha elections LIVE: The day before the vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4, the Election Commission will hold a press conference in Delhi on Monday at 12:30 PM.
The media invite from the poll body states, "Press Conference by Election Commission of India on General Elections 2024."
This may be the first time in the country's electoral history that the Election Commission has held a press conference at the end of the polling process.