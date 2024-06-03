SP, Cong ask for 100% alertness on counting day, debunk exit polls

The two main INDIA bloc partners in Uttar Pradesh – the Samajwadi and the Congress -- have issued instructions to their party workers and leaders in each district to exercise utmost alertness and be ready to protest if they find discrepancies anywhere when votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are counted on Tuesday. For Representation Only (HT File)

Both the parties have debunked all the exit polls that have predicted victory for the BJP-led ruling alliance of NDA.

The INDIA bloc has also released a set of “counting helpline” phone numbers which people or their workers may dial if they find any discrepancies. It also stated that “a team of lawyers, political experts, and some senior journalists will be available to respond to calls and extend help 24x7”.

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has issued instructions to the cadre of INDIA bloc deputed at the counting centres across the state to stay vigilant till the last vote is counted.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress contested the elections in an alliance. The SP contested 62 seats and the Congress 17 under their seat sharing pact. The SP left one seat, Bhadohi, for the Trinamool Congress, an INDIA bloc partner.

In a post in Hindi on X, Akhilesh Yadav alleged, “Let me tell you that by spreading such lies (exit polls), the BJP people want to demoralise all of you, so that your enthusiasm is reduced and you people do not remain alert and active on the day of counting. Taking advantage of this, the BJP can rig the counting in connivance with some corrupt officials.”

Akhilesh also said: “….The ‘BJP exit polls’ were prepared several months in advance, it was only run on the TV news channels now. The exit polls attempt to deceive the mandate…so be alert at the counting, celebrate only after getting the victory certificates”.

In another post on X, he said: “The basis of exit polls are not EVMs, the basis of exit polls are DMs (district magistrates). The administration must remember there is no force as powerful as janshakti (the power of people)”

Congress spokesperson CP Rai said: “Instructions have been issued to the cadres of INDIA bloc to stay vigilant not just on the counting day but even now while the EVMs are at the strongrooms. We have also issued instructions that if those on vigil at the counting centres find any anomaly, and discrepancy then they should immediately resort to the Gandhian way of peaceful protest and fear none.”