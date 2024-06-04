Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress to hold press conference at 5pm

Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi is likely to get a third term but not without the crutches of its allies.

2024 Election Results LIVE: Welcome to the live coverage of election results for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections! The emerging trends have thrown up a surprise, with the Bharatiya Janata Party, touted to improve its 2019 tally in Lok Sabha, could even struggle to reach the majority mark on its own. The biggest setback has come from Uttar Pradesh, which holds the key to power. The BJP also appears to heavily losing in Rajasthan and Haryana where it swept in the last general elections. Its significant gains in Odisha and Telangana have not only come as solace but also helped the BJP-led NDA to stay ahead of the magic figure....Read More

The performance of the Congress-led coalition has belied the exit polls that have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP. The alliance, better known as the INDIA bloc, has been hovering around the 230 mark, a number that could strengthen the opposition. The final numbers are likely to fall far short of the ‘400-paar’ assertions of the ruling BJP. TDP and JD(U) could emerge as kingmakers.

"It looks like not only a political defeat but a moral defeat for the prime minister," said senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Stay tuned as we track the 2024 Lok Sabha election results from all 543 constituencies, providing insights into the emerging trends, and significant wins and losses of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results!