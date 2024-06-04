Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress to hold press conference at 5pm

Edit Profile
New Delhi430C
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP unlikely to cross halfway mark, NDA struggles to hit 300

    June 4, 2024 4:18 PM IST
    2024 Election Results LIVE: The BJP is likely to fall short of the halfway mark as the Congress-led INDIA bloc has performed stronger exit poll predictions.
    Summary

    West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have defied the exit poll predictions.

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi is likely to get a third term but not without the crutches of its allies.
    2024 Election Results LIVE: Welcome to the live coverage of election results for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections! The emerging trends have thrown up a surprise, with the Bharatiya Janata Party, touted to improve its 2019 tally in Lok Sabha, could even struggle to reach the majority mark on its own. The biggest setback has come from Uttar Pradesh, which holds the key to power. The BJP also appears to heavily losing in Rajasthan and Haryana where it swept in the last general elections. Its significant gains in Odisha and Telangana have not only come as solace but also helped the BJP-led NDA to stay ahead of the magic figure....Read More

    The performance of the Congress-led coalition has belied the exit polls that have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP. The alliance, better known as the INDIA bloc, has been hovering around the 230 mark, a number that could strengthen the opposition. The final numbers are likely to fall far short of the ‘400-paar’ assertions of the ruling BJP. TDP and JD(U) could emerge as kingmakers.

    "It looks like not only a political defeat but a moral defeat for the prime minister," said senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

    Stay tuned as we track the 2024 Lok Sabha election results from all 543 constituencies, providing insights into the emerging trends, and significant wins and losses of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results!

    Follow all the updates here:
    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Jitan Ram Manjhi wins from Gaya

    HAM-S leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has won Gaya seat by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

    June 4, 2024 4:16 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Raj Babbar trails in Gurugram

    BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh is leading in Gurugram by 43586 votes against the nearest rival Raj Babbar of the Congress party.

    June 4, 2024 4:14 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi to address media at 5.30pm

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the media at 5.30pm after a strong performance by the grand old party.

    June 4, 2024 4:13 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi likely to attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to form government in Andhra Pradesh.

    June 4, 2024 3:53 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Did Sharad Pawar dial BJP ally Nitish Kumar on counting day?

    NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar denied media reports that he spoke to Bihar chief minister, an ally of BJP, after INDIA bloc's stronger than expected performance in Lok Sabha elections. Read the report

    June 4, 2024 3:40 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP candidate wins from Jaipur

    BJP candidate Manju Sharma has defeated Congress's Pratap Singh Khachariyawas by over 3.3 lakh votes.

    June 4, 2024 3:38 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Ex Punjab CM Election Charanjit Singh Channi wins Jalandhar

    Former Punjab chief minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi has won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. He was leading by a margin of 1,75,993 votes against BJP candidate and AAP turncoat Sushil Kumar Rinku.

    June 4, 2024 3:35 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress delegation to meet EC officials

    A Congress party delegation will reach Nirvachan Sadan for a meeting with Election Commission officials.

    June 4, 2024 3:23 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP, Congress win one seat each in Goa

    The Congress retained the hotly contested South Goa seat by a margin of around 15,000 votes. The BJP had made it a mission to win the seat which has a large Christian minority population. Congress candidate Capt Viriato Fernandes was up against BJP's Pallavi Dempo.

    June 4, 2024 3:21 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP leading in all Delhi seats

    The BJP candidates are leading in all Lok Sabha seats of Delhi. According to the latest counting trends, vote share of BJP at 54.01%, AAP at 16.91%, and Congress at 17.29%.

    June 4, 2024 3:18 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP likely to retain Jammu, Udhampur seats for third straight term

    The BJP is likely to retain Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha constituencies for the third consecutive term since 2014. In Udhampur, Union minister Jitendra Singh is leading with 4,22,266 votes against his nearest rival from the Congress, Choudhary Lal Singh with 3,26,459 votes. In Jammu Lok Sabha, BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma is leading with 6,65,523 votes against his nearest rival Raman Bhalla of Congress.

    June 4, 2024 3:13 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Manish Tewari wins Chandigarh in close contest

    Former union minister and INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari wins by 3,613 votes in a close contest.

    June 4, 2024 3:04 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Sharad Pawar addresses media

    NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar said that the Uttar Pradesh results have shown how things have changed.

    “I have spoken to Mr Kharge and Mr Yechury,” Pawar told reporters.

    June 4, 2024 3:01 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Ex-Calcutta HC judge, who ordered CBI probe in recruitment scams, leading from Tamluk

    Former Calcutta high court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, whom the BJP fielded from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in East Midnapore, was leading by a margin of around 10,000 votes over TMC’s Debangshu Bhattacharya.

    June 4, 2024 2:50 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress to hold press conference at 5pm

    The Congress party is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5pm at party headquarters in Delhi.

    June 4, 2024 2:49 PM IST

    Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA leads in 291 Lok Sabha seats, INDIA in 232

    The BJP-led NDA is leading in 291 seats while the Congress-led INDIA is leading in 232 seats, as per latest trends.

