Lok Sabha 2024 winners list: Candidates leading across BJP, Congress, SP and others

Lok Sabha election counting is underway and with early trending indicating a neck on neck fight between PM Modi led NDA and Rahul Gandhi led INDIA alliance. People watch latest election results live on a large screen at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bengaluru on June 4, 2024. (AFP)

Contrary to exit poll estimates early trends threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections. The alliance seems to be losing heavily in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan although it is expected to form the government with about 290 seats.

Its rival INDIA alliance is seen leading in about 230 seats. In the last elections, the BJP had 303 seats on its own, while the NDA had over 350.

The final numbers are also likely to be far short of the "400-paar" predictions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and "370-paar" for BJP. The exit poll results, which had given a thumping majority for the NDA, were completely junked by the results.

If this trend holds, the BJP will have to depend considerably on its allies like the Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (United) and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena to maintain a majority in the Lok Sabha.

