Bodies of 15 Indians killed in Vietnam boat tragedy reach Ho Chi Minh City

In a post on X, the Embassy informed that the mortal remains of the deceased will be transported to India following the completion of necessary formalities.

The mortal remains of 15 Indian nationals who died after a tourist speedboat capsized off the coast of Vietnam's Phu Quoc island have reached Ho Chi Minh City, the Embassy of India in Vietnam said on Sunday.

The Embassy added that, along with the Consulate teams and the Vietnamese authorities, it remains committed to facilitating the earliest repatriation.

"The mortal remains of 15 Indian Nationals who tragically passed away in yesterday's boat accident have reached Ho Chi Minh City. After completion of formalities at Ho Chi Minh, the mortal remains would be transported to India at the earliest. The Embassy and the Consulate teams are closely coordinating with the Vietnamese authorities who are committed to providing all assistance for the earliest transportation of the mortal remains to India," it stated.

The Embassy also extended hopes for the speedy recovery of one survivor undergoing treatment at the Phu Quoc Hospital.

"We continue to pray for the early recovery of the one survivor at Phu Quoc Hospital," it added.

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Further, the Embassy stated that 15 survivors of yesterday's tragic boat accident have been discharged from the hospital and are travelling back to India. "Of the two patients in critical care, one has been discharged and is travelling back to India. The other is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Phu Quoc. We continue to pray for his early recovery," the Embassy of India in Vietnam said.

The tourist speedboat AG 26751, operated by Ocean Pearl Island Company (Minh Huy Phu Quoc Trading and Tourism Co. Ltd. was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port, according to Vietnamese news outlet VN Express International. It capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai.

Further, the outlet cited Vietnam News Agency (VNA) to report that a 57-year-old local man has been detained for alleged legal violations tied to the tourist boat capsize.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has intervened to facilitate the early repatriation of the mortal remains. District Collectors have furnished details of the designated recipients.

According to Andhra Pradesh Bhavan special commissioner Arja Srikanth, a detailed request has been submitted through the e-Care portal to transport Nallapeta Adiseshaiah Ravi Teja to Bengaluru, Gelli Jaya Lakshmi to Vijayawada, and Mudium Sreedhar to Chennai.

The Embassy of India has finalised the travel plan, and flight schedules will be communicated later in the day.

Additionally, he stated that the survivor, Gelli Kishore, during his transfer from Phu Quoc Government Hospital, developed critical complications, necessitating postponement of his transfer. He added that Kishore remains unconscious in the ICU on advanced life support.

"MRI investigations revealed a small blood clot in the brain, followed by a mild cardiac episode. He has undergone an emergency cardiac procedure, and subject to stabilization, will be airlifted to Ho Chi Minh City for advanced medical care." Srikanth stated.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kollu Ravindra has spoken with Kishore's cousin, Santosh, who is at the hospital.

The Indian Ambassador to Vietnam remains in constant contact with the treating doctors, while the Vietnamese Minister also visited the hospital to review the patient's condition.

"Despite language constraints, close coordination between the Embassy, Vietnamese authorities, medical teams, and the family is ensuring uninterrupted support. We pray for Mr. Kishore's speedy recovery," Srikanth stated.