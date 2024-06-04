 Congress Lok Sabha election 2024 winners list constituency candidates wise results | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi
Congress Lok Sabha election 2024 winners list constituency candidates wise results

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 12:59 PM IST

Lok Sabha results show Congress is winning 99 seats across the country. Here are the list of Congress candidates who are winning.

The Congress party, which fielded 328 candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, was leading in 99 seats across the country on June 4. This is higher than the projections made by various exit polls on June 1. The grand old party was predicted to win between 5-60 seats in the 2024 general election.

Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, senior leaders of India's main opposition, the Congress party, take a selfie at a polling station during the sixth phase of the general election, in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, senior leaders of India's main opposition, the Congress party, take a selfie at a polling station during the sixth phase of the general election, in New Delhi.(REUTERS)

In view of its alliance commitments with other parties that are part of the INDIA bloc, the party, for the first time, fielded candidates in less than 400 seats.

The party’s performance at the national level has improved after two general elections. In 2014, Congress slumped badly to 44 seats, and in 2019 it could win only 52 seats, failing to get 10% of the seats needed to claim the post of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

The party was leading in ten seats in Karnataka, where it was tipped to win only 3 to 4 seats by pollsters. In Kerala, the party was leading in as many as 12 seats.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was leading in both the Lok Sabha seats of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. In Wayanad, Gandhi was leading by a margin of over 1 lakh votes, while in Rae Bareli, he was ahead by 51,000 votes, according to the trends on the Election Commission website.

His decision to run from Rae Bareli was seen as a continuation of his family’s dominance in this constituency. His mother represented the seat for twenty straight years from 2004 to 2024. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi ran a high-decibel campaign for his party and alliance partners under the banner INDIA across the country. The opposition bloc was formed in July last year to dislodge the BJP government at the Centre.

As the party’s tally was significantly rising, party leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the BJP-led NDA, saying, “this is called a trailer.” Congress senior leader and Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma was leading from Amethi, where the BJP had fielded its incumbent MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Here's the full list of Congress winning candidates across all states in India

 

Candidate NameConstituencyColumn1.stateName
Pradyut BordoloiNagaonAssam
Hafiz Rashid Ahmed ChoudhuryKarimganjAssam
Gaurav GogoiJorhatAssam
Rakibul HussainDhubriAssam
Manoj KumarSasaram (SC)Bihar
Tariq AnwarKatiharBihar
Manish TewariChandigarhChandigarh
Bhupesh BaghelRajnandgaonChhattisgarh
Jyotsna Charandas MahantKorbaChhattisgarh
Jai Prakash AgarwalChandni ChowkDelhi
Viriato FernandesSouth GoaGoa
Chandanji Talaji ThakorPatanGujarat
Geniben Nagaji ThakorBanaskanthaGujarat
Satpal BrahamchariSonipatHaryana
SeljaSirsa (SC)Haryana
Deepender Singh HoodaRohtakHaryana
Divyanshu BudhirajaKarnalHaryana
Jai Parkash (Jp)HisarHaryana
Raj BabbarGurgaonHaryana
Rao Dan SinghBhiwani-MahendragarhHaryana
Varun ChaudharyAmbala (SC)Haryana
Yashaswini SahayRanchiJharkhand
Sukhdeo BhagatLohardaga (ST)Jharkhand
Kali Charan MundaKhuntiJharkhand
Krishna Nand TripathiChatraJharkhand
G Kumar NaikRaichur (ST)Karnataka
K. Rajashekar Basavaraj HitnalKoppalKarnataka
Shreyas. M. PatelHassanKarnataka
Prabha MallikarjunDavanagereKarnataka
Priyanka Satish JarkiholiChikkodiKarnataka
Sunil BoseChamrajanagar (SC)Karnataka
Sagar Eshwar KhandreBidarKarnataka
E TukaramBellary (ST)Karnataka
Mansoor Ali KhanBangalore CentralKarnataka
Rahul GandhiWayanadKerala
Shafi ParambilVadakaraKerala
Anto AntonyPathanamthittaKerala
Kodikunnil SureshMavelikkara (SC)Kerala
M. K. RaghavanKozhikodeKerala
Kumbakudi SudhakaranKannurKerala
Dean KuriakoseIdukkiKerala
Hibi EdenErnakulamKerala
Benny BehananChalakudyKerala
K. C. VenugopalAlappuzhaKerala
Muhammed Hamdullah SayeedLakshadweep (ST)Lakshadweep
Praniti Sushilkumar ShindeSolapur (SC)Maharashtra
Shyamkumar Daulat BarveRamtek (SC)Maharashtra
Gowaal Kagada PadaviNandurbar (ST)Maharashtra
Chavan Vasantrao BalwantraoNandedMaharashtra
Kalge Shivaji BandappaLatur (SC)Maharashtra
Chhatrapati Shahu ShahajiKolhapurMaharashtra
Kalyan Vaijinathrao KaleJalnaMaharashtra
Dhanorkar Pratibha SureshChandrapurMaharashtra
Abhay Kashinath PatilAkolaMaharashtra
Angomcha Bimol AkoijamInner ManipurManipur
Saleng A SangmaTura (ST)Meghalaya
S. Supongmeren JamirNagalandNagaland
Saptagiri Sankar UlakaKoraput (ST)Odisha
Ve. VaithilingamPuducherryPuducherry
Dharamvira GandhiPatialaPunjab
Amrinder Singh Raja WarringLudhianaPunjab
Charanjit Singh ChanniJalandhar (SC)Punjab
Sukhjinder Singh RandhawaGurdaspurPunjab
Sher Singh GhubayaFirozpurPunjab
Amar SinghFatehgarh Sahib (SC)Punjab
Gurjeet Singh AujlaAmritsarPunjab
Harish Chandra MeenaTonk - Sawai MadhopurRajasthan
Bhajan Lal JatavKarauli-Dholpur (SC)Rajasthan
Anil ChopraJaipur RuralRajasthan
Kuldeep IndoraGanganagar (SC)Rajasthan
Murari Lal MeenaDausa (ST)Rajasthan
Rahul KaswanChuruRajasthan
Sanjna JatavBharatpur (SC)Rajasthan
Ummeda Ram BeniwalBarmerRajasthan
Sasikanth SenthilTiruvallur (SC)Tamil Nadu
Robert Bruce CTirunelveliTamil Nadu
Karti P ChidambaramSivagangaTamil Nadu
Sudha RMayiladuthuraiTamil Nadu
Gopinath KKrishnagiriTamil Nadu
Jothimani SKarurTamil Nadu
VijayakumarKanniyakumariTamil Nadu
M.K VishnuprasadCuddaloreTamil Nadu
Suresh Kumar ShetkarZahirabadTelangana
Kadiyam KavyaWarangal (SC)Telangana
Vamsi Krishna GaddamPeddapalle (SC)Telangana
Kunduru RaghuveerNalgondaTelangana
Mallu RaviNagarkurnool (SC)Telangana
Balaram Naik PorikaMahabubabad (ST)Telangana
Ramasahayam Raghuram ReddyKhammamTelangana
Chamala Kiran Kumar ReddyBhongirTelangana
Rakesh RathorSitapurUttar Pradesh
Imran MasoodSaharanpurUttar Pradesh
Rahul GandhiRae BareliUttar Pradesh
ShivramBulandshahr (SC)Uttar Pradesh
Tanuj PuniaBarabanki (SC)Uttar Pradesh
Kishori LalAmethiUttar Pradesh
Ujjwal Raman SinghAllahabadUttar Pradesh

