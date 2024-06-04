Congress Lok Sabha election 2024 winners list constituency candidates wise results
Lok Sabha results show Congress is winning 99 seats across the country. Here are the list of Congress candidates who are winning.
The Congress party, which fielded 328 candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, was leading in 99 seats across the country on June 4. This is higher than the projections made by various exit polls on June 1. The grand old party was predicted to win between 5-60 seats in the 2024 general election.
In view of its alliance commitments with other parties that are part of the INDIA bloc, the party, for the first time, fielded candidates in less than 400 seats.
The party’s performance at the national level has improved after two general elections. In 2014, Congress slumped badly to 44 seats, and in 2019 it could win only 52 seats, failing to get 10% of the seats needed to claim the post of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.
Read: What 200+ seats will mean for the INDIA bloc
The party was leading in ten seats in Karnataka, where it was tipped to win only 3 to 4 seats by pollsters. In Kerala, the party was leading in as many as 12 seats.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was leading in both the Lok Sabha seats of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. In Wayanad, Gandhi was leading by a margin of over 1 lakh votes, while in Rae Bareli, he was ahead by 51,000 votes, according to the trends on the Election Commission website.
His decision to run from Rae Bareli was seen as a continuation of his family’s dominance in this constituency. His mother represented the seat for twenty straight years from 2004 to 2024. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi ran a high-decibel campaign for his party and alliance partners under the banner INDIA across the country. The opposition bloc was formed in July last year to dislodge the BJP government at the Centre.
As the party’s tally was significantly rising, party leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the BJP-led NDA, saying, “this is called a trailer.” Congress senior leader and Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma was leading from Amethi, where the BJP had fielded its incumbent MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Here's the full list of Congress winning candidates across all states in India
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Column1.stateName
|Pradyut Bordoloi
|Nagaon
|Assam
|Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury
|Karimganj
|Assam
|Gaurav Gogoi
|Jorhat
|Assam
|Rakibul Hussain
|Dhubri
|Assam
|Manoj Kumar
|Sasaram (SC)
|Bihar
|Tariq Anwar
|Katihar
|Bihar
|Manish Tewari
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|Bhupesh Baghel
|Rajnandgaon
|Chhattisgarh
|Jyotsna Charandas Mahant
|Korba
|Chhattisgarh
|Jai Prakash Agarwal
|Chandni Chowk
|Delhi
|Viriato Fernandes
|South Goa
|Goa
|Chandanji Talaji Thakor
|Patan
|Gujarat
|Geniben Nagaji Thakor
|Banaskantha
|Gujarat
|Satpal Brahamchari
|Sonipat
|Haryana
|Selja
|Sirsa (SC)
|Haryana
|Deepender Singh Hooda
|Rohtak
|Haryana
|Divyanshu Budhiraja
|Karnal
|Haryana
|Jai Parkash (Jp)
|Hisar
|Haryana
|Raj Babbar
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|Rao Dan Singh
|Bhiwani-Mahendragarh
|Haryana
|Varun Chaudhary
|Ambala (SC)
|Haryana
|Yashaswini Sahay
|Ranchi
|Jharkhand
|Sukhdeo Bhagat
|Lohardaga (ST)
|Jharkhand
|Kali Charan Munda
|Khunti
|Jharkhand
|Krishna Nand Tripathi
|Chatra
|Jharkhand
|G Kumar Naik
|Raichur (ST)
|Karnataka
|K. Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal
|Koppal
|Karnataka
|Shreyas. M. Patel
|Hassan
|Karnataka
|Prabha Mallikarjun
|Davanagere
|Karnataka
|Priyanka Satish Jarkiholi
|Chikkodi
|Karnataka
|Sunil Bose
|Chamrajanagar (SC)
|Karnataka
|Sagar Eshwar Khandre
|Bidar
|Karnataka
|E Tukaram
|Bellary (ST)
|Karnataka
|Mansoor Ali Khan
|Bangalore Central
|Karnataka
|Rahul Gandhi
|Wayanad
|Kerala
|Shafi Parambil
|Vadakara
|Kerala
|Anto Antony
|Pathanamthitta
|Kerala
|Kodikunnil Suresh
|Mavelikkara (SC)
|Kerala
|M. K. Raghavan
|Kozhikode
|Kerala
|Kumbakudi Sudhakaran
|Kannur
|Kerala
|Dean Kuriakose
|Idukki
|Kerala
|Hibi Eden
|Ernakulam
|Kerala
|Benny Behanan
|Chalakudy
|Kerala
|K. C. Venugopal
|Alappuzha
|Kerala
|Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed
|Lakshadweep (ST)
|Lakshadweep
|Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde
|Solapur (SC)
|Maharashtra
|Shyamkumar Daulat Barve
|Ramtek (SC)
|Maharashtra
|Gowaal Kagada Padavi
|Nandurbar (ST)
|Maharashtra
|Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao
|Nanded
|Maharashtra
|Kalge Shivaji Bandappa
|Latur (SC)
|Maharashtra
|Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji
|Kolhapur
|Maharashtra
|Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale
|Jalna
|Maharashtra
|Dhanorkar Pratibha Suresh
|Chandrapur
|Maharashtra
|Abhay Kashinath Patil
|Akola
|Maharashtra
|Angomcha Bimol Akoijam
|Inner Manipur
|Manipur
|Saleng A Sangma
|Tura (ST)
|Meghalaya
|S. Supongmeren Jamir
|Nagaland
|Nagaland
|Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka
|Koraput (ST)
|Odisha
|Ve. Vaithilingam
|Puducherry
|Puducherry
|Dharamvira Gandhi
|Patiala
|Punjab
|Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
|Ludhiana
|Punjab
|Charanjit Singh Channi
|Jalandhar (SC)
|Punjab
|Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
|Gurdaspur
|Punjab
|Sher Singh Ghubaya
|Firozpur
|Punjab
|Amar Singh
|Fatehgarh Sahib (SC)
|Punjab
|Gurjeet Singh Aujla
|Amritsar
|Punjab
|Harish Chandra Meena
|Tonk - Sawai Madhopur
|Rajasthan
|Bhajan Lal Jatav
|Karauli-Dholpur (SC)
|Rajasthan
|Anil Chopra
|Jaipur Rural
|Rajasthan
|Kuldeep Indora
|Ganganagar (SC)
|Rajasthan
|Murari Lal Meena
|Dausa (ST)
|Rajasthan
|Rahul Kaswan
|Churu
|Rajasthan
|Sanjna Jatav
|Bharatpur (SC)
|Rajasthan
|Ummeda Ram Beniwal
|Barmer
|Rajasthan
|Sasikanth Senthil
|Tiruvallur (SC)
|Tamil Nadu
|Robert Bruce C
|Tirunelveli
|Tamil Nadu
|Karti P Chidambaram
|Sivaganga
|Tamil Nadu
|Sudha R
|Mayiladuthurai
|Tamil Nadu
|Gopinath K
|Krishnagiri
|Tamil Nadu
|Jothimani S
|Karur
|Tamil Nadu
|Vijayakumar
|Kanniyakumari
|Tamil Nadu
|M.K Vishnuprasad
|Cuddalore
|Tamil Nadu
|Suresh Kumar Shetkar
|Zahirabad
|Telangana
|Kadiyam Kavya
|Warangal (SC)
|Telangana
|Vamsi Krishna Gaddam
|Peddapalle (SC)
|Telangana
|Kunduru Raghuveer
|Nalgonda
|Telangana
|Mallu Ravi
|Nagarkurnool (SC)
|Telangana
|Balaram Naik Porika
|Mahabubabad (ST)
|Telangana
|Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy
|Khammam
|Telangana
|Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy
|Bhongir
|Telangana
|Rakesh Rathor
|Sitapur
|Uttar Pradesh
|Imran Masood
|Saharanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|Rahul Gandhi
|Rae Bareli
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shivram
|Bulandshahr (SC)
|Uttar Pradesh
|Tanuj Punia
|Barabanki (SC)
|Uttar Pradesh
|Kishori Lal
|Amethi
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ujjwal Raman Singh
|Allahabad
|Uttar Pradesh
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Election Results 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.