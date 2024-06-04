Congress Lok Sabha election 2024 winners list constituency candidates wise results

The Congress party, which fielded 328 candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, was leading in 99 seats across the country on June 4. This is higher than the projections made by various exit polls on June 1. The grand old party was predicted to win between 5-60 seats in the 2024 general election. Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, senior leaders of India's main opposition, the Congress party, take a selfie at a polling station during the sixth phase of the general election, in New Delhi.(REUTERS)

In view of its alliance commitments with other parties that are part of the INDIA bloc, the party, for the first time, fielded candidates in less than 400 seats.

The party’s performance at the national level has improved after two general elections. In 2014, Congress slumped badly to 44 seats, and in 2019 it could win only 52 seats, failing to get 10% of the seats needed to claim the post of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

The party was leading in ten seats in Karnataka, where it was tipped to win only 3 to 4 seats by pollsters. In Kerala, the party was leading in as many as 12 seats.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was leading in both the Lok Sabha seats of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. In Wayanad, Gandhi was leading by a margin of over 1 lakh votes, while in Rae Bareli, he was ahead by 51,000 votes, according to the trends on the Election Commission website.

His decision to run from Rae Bareli was seen as a continuation of his family’s dominance in this constituency. His mother represented the seat for twenty straight years from 2004 to 2024. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi ran a high-decibel campaign for his party and alliance partners under the banner INDIA across the country. The opposition bloc was formed in July last year to dislodge the BJP government at the Centre.

As the party’s tally was significantly rising, party leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the BJP-led NDA, saying, “this is called a trailer.” Congress senior leader and Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma was leading from Amethi, where the BJP had fielded its incumbent MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

