Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Durg, Bastar (ST), Mahasamund, Raipur and Kanker (ST) seats in Chhattisgarh
June 4, 2024 8:02 AM IST
Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Durg, Bastar (ST), Mahasamund, Raipur and Kanker (ST) seats in Chhattisgarh. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE
Welcome to the live blog coverage of the election results for Chhattisgarh's key constituencies: Durg, Raipur, Mahasamund, Bastar, and Kanker. As the nation eagerly awaits the outcome, we'll be providing you with real-time updates, analysis, and insights into the unfolding political landscape in these crucial regions. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest developments, trends, and surprises straight from the counting centers. With high stakes and intense competition, the battle for power in Chhattisgarh promises to be riveting. Join us as we track every twist and turn in this electoral journey....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 4, 2024 8:02 AM IST
Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am
Counting for all seats of Durg, Bastar (ST), Mahasamund, Raipur and Kanker (ST) has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
June 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am
Counting for all seats of Durg, Bastar (ST), Mahasamund, Raipur and Kanker (ST) to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
