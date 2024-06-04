 What 200+ seats will mean for the INDIA bloc | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What 200+ seats will mean for the INDIA bloc

BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Jun 04, 2024 11:28 AM IST

If the NDA fails to come close to a two-third majority in the new Lok Sabha, it may also derail the BJP’s one nation, one election plan

The early counting trends on Tuesday pegged the Congress-led INDIA alliance at 220 seats, nearly double the current tally of 119. Any tally above 200 will not just be a moral boost for the rainbow alliance but will bring a host of benefits for the bloc, including a significantly larger presence as a pressure group in Parliament to counter the government.

A Congress supporter at the party headquarters in Delhi. (AFP)
A Congress supporter at the party headquarters in Delhi. (AFP)

It will also bring the leader of Opposition status for the Congress’s Lok Sabha floor leader and more chairpersonships of parliamentary panels that are key bodies to oversee government’s work.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

“It looks like not only a political defeat but a moral defeat for the Prime Minister,” said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The NDA’s failure to get “400 paar” in the Lower House may also present a major roadblock for the government to push amendments to the Constitution — which require a two-thirds majority in both Houses and support from a majority of states.

If the NDA fails to come close to a two-third majority in the new Lok Sabha, it may also derail the BJP’s one nation, one election plan.

Mohammad Khan, a Congress activist and a Supreme Court lawyer said: “The one nation, one election plan would require a constitutional amendment because you’ll have to dissolve several governments which are not even midway to their term like Telangana and Karnataka.”

Upamanyu Hazarika, another constitutional expert and an advocate added, “It will be very difficult for the government to push big-ticket amendments to the Constitution.”

The position of a Leader of Opposition, which the Congress didn’t have for the past decade, allows additional privileges for the Congress. The Opposition, which heads just two parliament committees, would get more chairman’s post—allowing more supervisory power over the government.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Election Results 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / What 200+ seats will mean for the INDIA bloc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement