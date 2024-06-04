 Rajasthan winners list: BJP's Om Birla leading against Congress' Prahlad Gunjal | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Rajasthan winners list: BJP's Om Birla leading against Congress' Prahlad Gunjal

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 12:39 PM IST

Lok Sabha election results 2024 LIVE updates: Rajasthan is currently ruled by the BJP, which registered a terrific victory in 2019 by winning 24 seats.

Rajasthan went to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 for its 25 constituencies. The state is currently ruled by the BJP, which registered a terrific victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning 24 seats.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma

The 25 constituencies that went to polls include -- Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dausa, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Jalore, Jhalawar Baran, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Karauli Dholpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk Sawai Madhopur and Udaipur.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The counting of the votes in Rajasthan is underway and it will be interesting to see if the BJP can score a hat-trick and secure a major victory once again after its record-breaking performance in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

As the campaigning began in the state, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra talked to the media and showed confidence in winning at least 13 seats in the state, including Bharatpur, which is the hometown of the current chief minister, Bhajanlal Sharma. The statement was made in stark contrast to the BJP's promise of winning all 25 seats in the state.

Among the key candidates is Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been fielded by the Congress from the Jalore seat against BJP's Lumbaram Chaudhary. The other candidates include Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who is running against Congress' Prahlad Gunjal in Kota. In Jodhpur, Karan Singh Uchiyari, considered close to Sachin Pilot, is fighting against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the current Union Jal Shakti minister. Union minister Kailash Chaudhary is fighting in Barmer against a strong independent candidate, 26-year-old Ravindra Singh Bhati, and Congress' Ummeda Ram Beniwal.

Check out the full winners' list from the 25 constituencies in Rajasthan here:

 

Candidate NameParty Constituency
Rajkumar RoatBHRTADVSIPBanswara (ST)
Om BirlaBJPKota
Dushyant SinghBJPJhalawar - Baran
Arjun Ram MeghwalBJPBikaner (SC)
Shubhkaran ChoudharyBJPJhunjhunu
Manju SharmaBJPJaipur
Bhupender YadavBJPAlwar
Bhagirath ChoudharyBJPAjmer
P. P. ChaudharyBJPPali
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatBJPJodhpur
LumbaramBJPJalore
Manna Lal RawatBJPUdaipur (ST)
Chandra Prakash JoshiBJPChittorgarh
Damodar AgarwalBJPBhilwara
Mahima Kumari MewarBJPRajsamand
AmraramCPI(M)Sikar
Kuldeep IndoraINCGanganagar (SC)
Rahul KaswanINCChuru
Anil ChopraINCJaipur Rural
Sanjna JatavINCBharatpur (SC)
Bhajan Lal JatavINCKarauli-Dholpur (SC)
Murari Lal MeenaINCDausa (ST)
Harish Chandra MeenaINCTonk - Sawai Madhopur
Ummeda Ram BeniwalINCBarmer
Hanuman BeniwalRLTPNagaur

Rajasthan winners list: BJP's Om Birla leading against Congress' Prahlad Gunjal
