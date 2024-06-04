Rajasthan winners list: BJP's Om Birla leading against Congress' Prahlad Gunjal

Rajasthan went to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 for its 25 constituencies. The state is currently ruled by the BJP, which registered a terrific victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning 24 seats. Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma

The 25 constituencies that went to polls include -- Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dausa, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Jalore, Jhalawar Baran, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Karauli Dholpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk Sawai Madhopur and Udaipur.



The counting of the votes in Rajasthan is underway and it will be interesting to see if the BJP can score a hat-trick and secure a major victory once again after its record-breaking performance in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.



As the campaigning began in the state, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra talked to the media and showed confidence in winning at least 13 seats in the state, including Bharatpur, which is the hometown of the current chief minister, Bhajanlal Sharma. The statement was made in stark contrast to the BJP's promise of winning all 25 seats in the state.



Among the key candidates is Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been fielded by the Congress from the Jalore seat against BJP's Lumbaram Chaudhary. The other candidates include Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who is running against Congress' Prahlad Gunjal in Kota. In Jodhpur, Karan Singh Uchiyari, considered close to Sachin Pilot, is fighting against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the current Union Jal Shakti minister. Union minister Kailash Chaudhary is fighting in Barmer against a strong independent candidate, 26-year-old Ravindra Singh Bhati, and Congress' Ummeda Ram Beniwal.

Check out the full winners' list from the 25 constituencies in Rajasthan here: