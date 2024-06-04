Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result 2024: Full list of winners

Maharashtra is witnessing a fierce battle between the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-BJP alliance. Follow Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra LIVE updates Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Lok Sabha election was conducted across 48 constituencies in Maharashtra - the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh. Voting in the state was held in five phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The counting of votes is underway, along with other states.

Some of the key candidates contesting the election include two union ministers belonging to the BJP—Piyush Goyal from Mumbai-North and Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central, BJP’s Pankaja Munde from Beed, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from Baramati, among others.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 23 Lok Sabha seats in the state, its alliance partner Shiv Sena (which was then undivided) won 18 seats, NCP (undivided) won four, and Congress and AIMIM each won a seat. An independent candidate won one seat.

Here is a full list of candidates who are leading and trailing in the Lok Sabha election from Maharashtra:

CONSTITUENCY LEADING PARTY LEADING CANDIDATE 1 Nandurbar (ST) INC Gowaal Kagada Padavi 2 Dhule INC Bachhav Shobha Dinesh 3 Jalgaon BJP Smita Uday Wagh 4 Raver BJP Khadse Raksha Nikhil 5 Buldhana Shiv Sena Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao 6 Akola INC Abhay Kashinath Patil 7 Amravati (SC) INC Balwant Baswant Wankhade 8 Wardha Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Amar Sharadrao Kale 9 Ramtek (SC) Shiv Sena Raju Deonath Parve 10 Nagpur 11 Bhandara-Gondiya BJP Sunil Baburao Mendhe 12 Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST) BJP Ashok Mahadeorao Nete 13 Chandrapur 14 Yavatmal-Washim Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh 15 Hingoli Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Aashtikar Patil Nagesh Bapurao 16 Nanded Indian National Congress Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao 17 Parbhani Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Jadhav Sanjay Haribhau 18 Jalna BJP Danve Raosaheb Dadarao 19 Aurangabad All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Imtiaz Jaleel Syed 20 Dindori (ST) Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare 21 Nashik Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajabhau Prakash Waje 22 Palghar (ST) BJP Hemant Vishnu Savara 23 Bhiwandi BJP Kapil Moreshwar Patil 24 Kalyan Shiv Sena Shrikant Shinde 25 Thane Shiv Sena Naresh Ganpat Mhaske 26 Mumbai North BJP Piyush Goyal 27 Mumbai North West Shiv Sena Ravindra Dattaram Waikar 28 Mumbai North East Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Sanjay Dina Patil 29 Mumbai North Central BJP Ujwal Nikam 30 Mumbai South Central Independent Santosh Punjiram Sanjkar 31 Mumbai South Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Arvind Ganpat Sawant 32 Raigad Nationalist Congress Party Tatkare Sunil Dattatrey 33 Maval Shiv Sena Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne 34 Pune BJP Murlidhar Mohol 35 Baramati Nationalist Congress Party Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar 36 Shirur Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Amol Ramsing Kolhe 37 Ahmednagar Congress Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke 38 Shirdi (SC) Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure 39 Beed NCP (SP) Bajrang Manohar Sonwane 40 Osmanabad Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Omprakash Bhupalsinh 41 Latur (SC) BJP Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare 42 Solapur (SC) INC Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde 43 Madha Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Mohite Patil Dhairyasheel Rajsinh 44 Sangli Independent Vishal Prakashbapu Patil 45 Satara Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Shashikant Jayvantrao Shinde 46 Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Vinayak Bhaurao Raut 47 Kolhapur INC Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji 48 Hatkanangle Shiv Sena Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane

Maharashtra's political shift in 2022

Maharashtra has witnessed several political shifts since 2014 - when the BJP-led NDA alliance came to power. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 23 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and its alliance partner Shiv Sena (which was then undivided) won 18 seats. However, in 2022, a massive political crisis took over the state after Eknath Shinde, who was with Shiv Sena at that time, cross-voted for BJP. Following this, Uddhav Thackeray removed Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena legislature party leader. Soon after, Shinde joined the BJP.

Three days after the political fiasco, Shinde moved the Supreme Court to challenge the rejection of no-confidence vote in the state, which the SC ruled that the Uddhav Thackeray government must prove its majority to remain in power. Minutes after the top court's judgement, Thackeray resigned from the CM post. A day after, Shinde was sworn in as the Maharashtra chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy. Shinde also won the floor test by proving his majority.

Later in November, ahead of the assembly bypoll, the Election Commission ordered the freezing of Shive Sena's ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. The EC allotted Uddhav Thackerary's group a ‘mashal’ (burning torch) symbol and the name ‘Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackerary’, while the Shinde group got a symbol of two swords and a shield, and the name ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’.