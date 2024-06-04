 Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result 2024: Full list of winners | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result 2024: Full list of winners

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 10:14 AM IST

Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result 2024: Here is a full list of leading, winning, and trailing candidates from Maharashtra.

Maharashtra is witnessing a fierce battle between the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-BJP alliance. Follow Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra LIVE updates

Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Lok Sabha election was conducted across 48 constituencies in Maharashtra - the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh. Voting in the state was held in five phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The counting of votes is underway, along with other states.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Some of the key candidates contesting the election include two union ministers belonging to the BJP—Piyush Goyal from Mumbai-North and Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central, BJP’s Pankaja Munde from Beed, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from Baramati, among others.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 23 Lok Sabha seats in the state, its alliance partner Shiv Sena (which was then undivided) won 18 seats, NCP (undivided) won four, and Congress and AIMIM each won a seat. An independent candidate won one seat.

Here is a full list of candidates who are leading and trailing in the Lok Sabha election from Maharashtra:

 CONSTITUENCYLEADING PARTYLEADING CANDIDATE
1
Nandurbar (ST)
INCGowaal Kagada Padavi
2
Dhule
INCBachhav Shobha Dinesh
3JalgaonBJPSmita Uday Wagh
4RaverBJPKhadse Raksha Nikhil
5BuldhanaShiv SenaJadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
6AkolaINCAbhay Kashinath Patil
7Amravati (SC)INCBalwant Baswant Wankhade
8WardhaNationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)Amar Sharadrao Kale
9Ramtek (SC) Shiv SenaRaju Deonath Parve
10Nagpur   
11Bhandara-GondiyaBJPSunil Baburao Mendhe
12Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST)BJPAshok Mahadeorao Nete
13Chandrapur   
14Yavatmal-WashimShiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh
15HingoliShiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Aashtikar Patil Nagesh Bapurao
16NandedIndian National CongressChavan Vasantrao Balwantrao
17ParbhaniShiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Jadhav Sanjay Haribhau
18JalnaBJPDanve Raosaheb Dadarao
19AurangabadAll India Majlis-E-Ittehadul MuslimeenImtiaz Jaleel Syed
20Dindori (ST)Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare
21NashikShiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Rajabhau Prakash Waje
22Palghar (ST)BJPHemant Vishnu Savara
23BhiwandiBJPKapil Moreshwar Patil
24KalyanShiv SenaShrikant Shinde
25Thane Shiv SenaNaresh Ganpat Mhaske
26Mumbai NorthBJPPiyush Goyal
27Mumbai North West Shiv SenaRavindra Dattaram Waikar
28Mumbai North EastShiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Sanjay Dina Patil
29Mumbai North CentralBJPUjwal Nikam
30Mumbai South CentralIndependentSantosh Punjiram Sanjkar
31Mumbai SouthShiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Arvind Ganpat Sawant
32RaigadNationalist Congress PartyTatkare Sunil Dattatrey
33MavalShiv SenaShrirang Appa Chandu Barne
34PuneBJPMurlidhar Mohol
35BaramatiNationalist Congress PartySunetra Ajitdada Pawar
36ShirurNationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)Amol Ramsing Kolhe
37AhmednagarCongressNilesh Dnyandev Lanke
38Shirdi (SC)Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure
39BeedNCP (SP)Bajrang Manohar Sonwane
40OsmanabadShiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Omprakash Bhupalsinh
41Latur (SC)BJPSudhakar Tukaram Shrangare
42Solapur (SC)INCPraniti Sushilkumar Shinde
43MadhaNationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)Mohite Patil Dhairyasheel Rajsinh
44SangliIndependentVishal Prakashbapu Patil
45SataraNationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)Shashikant Jayvantrao Shinde
46Ratnagiri-SindhudurgShiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Vinayak Bhaurao Raut
47KolhapurINCChhatrapati Shahu Shahaji
48HatkanangleShiv SenaDhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane

Maharashtra's political shift in 2022

Maharashtra has witnessed several political shifts since 2014 - when the BJP-led NDA alliance came to power. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 23 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and its alliance partner Shiv Sena (which was then undivided) won 18 seats. However, in 2022, a massive political crisis took over the state after Eknath Shinde, who was with Shiv Sena at that time, cross-voted for BJP. Following this, Uddhav Thackeray removed Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena legislature party leader. Soon after, Shinde joined the BJP.

Three days after the political fiasco, Shinde moved the Supreme Court to challenge the rejection of no-confidence vote in the state, which the SC ruled that the Uddhav Thackeray government must prove its majority to remain in power. Minutes after the top court's judgement, Thackeray resigned from the CM post. A day after, Shinde was sworn in as the Maharashtra chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy. Shinde also won the floor test by proving his majority.

Later in November, ahead of the assembly bypoll, the Election Commission ordered the freezing of Shive Sena's ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. The EC allotted Uddhav Thackerary's group a ‘mashal’ (burning torch) symbol and the name ‘Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackerary’, while the Shinde group got a symbol of two swords and a shield, and the name ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Election Results 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result 2024: Full list of winners
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement