Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result 2024: Full list of winners
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result 2024: Here is a full list of leading, winning, and trailing candidates from Maharashtra.
Maharashtra is witnessing a fierce battle between the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-BJP alliance. Follow Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra LIVE updates
The Lok Sabha election was conducted across 48 constituencies in Maharashtra - the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh. Voting in the state was held in five phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The counting of votes is underway, along with other states.
Some of the key candidates contesting the election include two union ministers belonging to the BJP—Piyush Goyal from Mumbai-North and Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central, BJP’s Pankaja Munde from Beed, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from Baramati, among others.
In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 23 Lok Sabha seats in the state, its alliance partner Shiv Sena (which was then undivided) won 18 seats, NCP (undivided) won four, and Congress and AIMIM each won a seat. An independent candidate won one seat.
Here is a full list of candidates who are leading and trailing in the Lok Sabha election from Maharashtra:
|CONSTITUENCY
|LEADING PARTY
|LEADING CANDIDATE
|1
Nandurbar (ST)
|INC
|Gowaal Kagada Padavi
|2
Dhule
|INC
|Bachhav Shobha Dinesh
|3
|Jalgaon
|BJP
|Smita Uday Wagh
|4
|Raver
|BJP
|Khadse Raksha Nikhil
|5
|Buldhana
|Shiv Sena
|Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
|6
|Akola
|INC
|Abhay Kashinath Patil
|7
|Amravati (SC)
|INC
|Balwant Baswant Wankhade
|8
|Wardha
|Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)
|Amar Sharadrao Kale
|9
|Ramtek (SC)
|Shiv Sena
|Raju Deonath Parve
|10
|Nagpur
|11
|Bhandara-Gondiya
|BJP
|Sunil Baburao Mendhe
|12
|Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST)
|BJP
|Ashok Mahadeorao Nete
|13
|Chandrapur
|14
|Yavatmal-Washim
|Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
|Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh
|15
|Hingoli
|Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
|Aashtikar Patil Nagesh Bapurao
|16
|Nanded
|Indian National Congress
|Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao
|17
|Parbhani
|Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
|Jadhav Sanjay Haribhau
|18
|Jalna
|BJP
|Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
|19
|Aurangabad
|All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen
|Imtiaz Jaleel Syed
|20
|Dindori (ST)
|Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)
|Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare
|21
|Nashik
|Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
|Rajabhau Prakash Waje
|22
|Palghar (ST)
|BJP
|Hemant Vishnu Savara
|23
|Bhiwandi
|BJP
|Kapil Moreshwar Patil
|24
|Kalyan
|Shiv Sena
|Shrikant Shinde
|25
|Thane
|Shiv Sena
|Naresh Ganpat Mhaske
|26
|Mumbai North
|BJP
|Piyush Goyal
|27
|Mumbai North West
|Shiv Sena
|Ravindra Dattaram Waikar
|28
|Mumbai North East
|Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
|Sanjay Dina Patil
|29
|Mumbai North Central
|BJP
|Ujwal Nikam
|30
|Mumbai South Central
|Independent
|Santosh Punjiram Sanjkar
|31
|Mumbai South
|Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
|Arvind Ganpat Sawant
|32
|Raigad
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Tatkare Sunil Dattatrey
|33
|Maval
|Shiv Sena
|Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne
|34
|Pune
|BJP
|Murlidhar Mohol
|35
|Baramati
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar
|36
|Shirur
|Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)
|Amol Ramsing Kolhe
|37
|Ahmednagar
|Congress
|Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke
|38
|Shirdi (SC)
|Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
|Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure
|39
|Beed
|NCP (SP)
|Bajrang Manohar Sonwane
|40
|Osmanabad
|Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
|Omprakash Bhupalsinh
|41
|Latur (SC)
|BJP
|Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare
|42
|Solapur (SC)
|INC
|Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde
|43
|Madha
|Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)
|Mohite Patil Dhairyasheel Rajsinh
|44
|Sangli
|Independent
|Vishal Prakashbapu Patil
|45
|Satara
|Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)
|Shashikant Jayvantrao Shinde
|46
|Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg
|Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
|Vinayak Bhaurao Raut
|47
|Kolhapur
|INC
|Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji
|48
|Hatkanangle
|Shiv Sena
|Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane
Maharashtra's political shift in 2022
Maharashtra has witnessed several political shifts since 2014 - when the BJP-led NDA alliance came to power. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 23 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and its alliance partner Shiv Sena (which was then undivided) won 18 seats. However, in 2022, a massive political crisis took over the state after Eknath Shinde, who was with Shiv Sena at that time, cross-voted for BJP. Following this, Uddhav Thackeray removed Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena legislature party leader. Soon after, Shinde joined the BJP.
Three days after the political fiasco, Shinde moved the Supreme Court to challenge the rejection of no-confidence vote in the state, which the SC ruled that the Uddhav Thackeray government must prove its majority to remain in power. Minutes after the top court's judgement, Thackeray resigned from the CM post. A day after, Shinde was sworn in as the Maharashtra chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy. Shinde also won the floor test by proving his majority.
Later in November, ahead of the assembly bypoll, the Election Commission ordered the freezing of Shive Sena's ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. The EC allotted Uddhav Thackerary's group a ‘mashal’ (burning torch) symbol and the name ‘Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackerary’, while the Shinde group got a symbol of two swords and a shield, and the name ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’.
