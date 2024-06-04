Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: Shinde group vs Uddhav camp, who will win today?

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: The Maharashtra Lok Sabha election was conducted across 48 constituencies in the state - the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh. Voting in the state was held in five phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. Now, all eyes are on the results today, which will decide the fate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA alliance and the Eknath Shinde-led NDA alliance in the state....Read More

Maharashtra is witnessing a fierce Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) vs Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-BJP alliance battle. Since the Shiv Sena split in 2022, this election is the first big election that will test the popularity of the two factions.

Some of the key candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election from Maharashtra include two union ministers belonging to the BJP—Piyush Goyal from Mumbai-North and Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur. Other key candidates are Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central, BJP’s Pankaja Munde from Beed, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from Baramati, among others.

Maharashtra has witnessed several political shifts since 2014 - when the BJP-led NDA alliance came to power. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 23 Lok Sabha seats in the state, its alliance partner Shiv Sena (which was then undivided) won 18 seats, NCP (undivided) won four, and Congress and AIMIM each won a seat. An independent candidate won one seat. However, in 2022, Shiv Sena member Eknath Shinde cross-voted for the BJP, causing a major political crisis in the state. He later joined the BJP and is leading the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, and also took oath as the chief minister.