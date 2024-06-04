Election results 2024 LIVE updates: Narendra Modi eyes third term as counting of votes to begin at 8am
Election results 2024 LIVE: Welcome to our live blog covering the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections! Around 642 million people voted in India's general elections held over seven phases in a gruelling six-week period. Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Congress party and its allies dismissed the exit polls as “orchestrated” and a work of "fantasy", asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre. The exit polls sparked a record surge in Indian stocks, with the NSE Nifty 50 Index registering its biggest gain in over three years and the rupee becoming the second-best performing currency in Asia on Monday....Read More
How Lok Sabha election campaign panned out
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP’s biggest vote magnet, outdid every other leader in terms of the sheer number of rallies and roadshows. With a total of 206 public outreach programmes since the announcement of the poll schedule, Modi surpassed his nearly-145 public engagements during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a big margin. The top BJP leader started his election campaign with focus on his government’s development work and schemes but turned to divisive speech after the first phase of voting, a move seen by many as a bid to energise his core Hindu voter base in absence of a single big-ticket campaign issue. In his rallies, Prime Minister Modi claimed that the Congress party, if voted to power, would snatch away the “mangalsutra” of women and give it to “those who have more children”, a veiled reference to Muslims. He also repeatedly claimed that the grand old party was conspiring to take away “your property” and “distribute it among selected people.”
Lok Sabha election 2024 results: How and where to watch vote counting live
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who notched up a total of 108 public outreach programmes, took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and countered his attacks during her whirlwind campaign. Senior Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, made the ‘Nyay’ guarantee a major theme of his campaign. The Congress and its allies tried to set a narrative around the alleged threat to democracy and reservation claiming that the BJP would “change” the Constitution of India if voted to power once again. Rahul Gandhi in his rallies promised that poor women would receive ₹8,500 in their bank accounts every month ‘khata-khata khata-khat’, a Hindi onomatopoeia that indicates swiftness of the action. In response, Modi said at a rally the opposition coalition would disintegrate after the polls “khata-khat”. Soon ‘khata-khat’ became the sound of election as Congress allies, particularly Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, came up with their own versions like fata-fat, sata-sat, safachat.
3 key factors to look at in today’s Lok Sabha results
Counting of votes
Counting of votes in India is a decentralised process, with each parliamentary constituency having one or more counting centres. The counting of postal ballot papers begins first, with only those ballots received by the Returning Officer before the hour fixed for the commencement of counting being taken up. Electronic Voting Machines are taken up next for the counting of votes. Each EVM corresponds to a specific polling booth, and votes are counted booth-wise. The results from each round are displayed publicly and communicated to the candidates and their representatives. As mandated by the Supreme Court of India, the slips from VVPATs from five randomly selected polling stations per assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency are matched with the EVM results to ensure accuracy. After all rounds of counting are completed, the results from each EVM are compiled to determine the total votes received by each candidate. In case the margin of victory is less than the number of postal ballot papers rejected, all such rejected postal ballot papers shall be mandatorily re-verified before declaration of the result.
Announcement of results
Results are announced for each Lok Sabha seat as soon as counting is finished, using a first-past-the-post system where the candidate with the most votes wins, even without a majority. Result trends typically emerge by the afternoon of counting day and are broadcast on television channels. The official count on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website is often delayed. Once the ECI announces results for all 543 seats, the president invites the leader of the party or coalition with 272 or more seats to form the government.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 303 seats, crossing the halfway mark of 272 on its own while its allies secured 50 more seats. The opposition Congress party won in 52 Lok Sabha seats, with its allies taking another 91.
BJP looks for gains in West Bengal, Odisha and southern states
The Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to make big gains in West Bengal, Odisha and southern states to compensate the dent, if any, in the Hindi heartland.
How reliable are exit polls
Exit polls in India have a mixed track record of reliability. While the pollsters have called the elections correctly in the past, there are also instances where they have got it completely wrong. The accuracy of exit polls could be influenced by methodology, response bias, and several other factors.
Jan Ki Baat exit poll
The ruling NDA is likely to get 362-392 seats in Lok Sabha, according to Jan Ki Baat.
Times Now-ETG Research exit poll
As per the pollsters at The Times Now-ETG Research, the BJP-led NDA is likely to win around 358 seats and INDIA bloc around 152 seats.
CVoter exit poll
CVoter projections show 353-383 seats for BJP-led NDA while 152-182 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc.
Today's Chanakya exit poll
Today's Chanakya, another major pollster to get the 2019 predictions right, has suggested that the BJP could win 335 seats in Lok Sabha, with an error margin of 15 seats. The BJP-led NDA is projected to win around 400 seats.
India Today-Axis My India exit poll
India Today-Axis My India exit poll, which accurately called the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has predicted another landslide victory for Modi's BJP, likely to win 322 to 340 seats. The BJP-led coalition is projected to win 361-401 seats.
What do the exit polls indicate?
Most of the exit polls suggest a landslide victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is eyeing a third successive term in the office.
How many people voted in 2024 Lok Sabha elections?
Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar told reporters on Monday that over 64 crore people exercised their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections held in seven phases.
Which postal ballots will be considered for counting?
Only those postal ballots received by the Returning Officer before the hour fixed for the commencement of counting will be taken up.
When will the counting of votes start?
The counting of votes would commence at 8am, starting with postal ballot papers. The counting of votes from EVMs would start 30 minutes after the commencement of postal ballot counting.