UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Trust in Modi-Yogi or shift to INDIA bloc? Counting begins in an hour
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Welcome to the live blog for the 2024 Lok Sabha election results from Uttar Pradesh. As India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh has the largest representation in the Lok Sabha with 80 seats. The main contest is between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. The BJP fielded candidates in 75 seats, leaving five for its smaller allies. Within the INDIA bloc, the Samajwadi Party contested 62 seats, Congress 17 seats, and the Trinamool Congress one seat....Read More
When will Lok Sabha elections vote counting start in Uttar Pradesh?
Vote counting for Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh will start at 8 am on Tuesday at 81 sites spread across 7 police commissionerates and 68 districts.
As the votes for the general elections are counted, strict monitoring will be in place for all 80 Lok Sabha seats and the four assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Election Commission of India has set up a three-tier security arrangement at these counting centres for smooth election results.
More than 93,000 police officers and personnel, along with units from the CAPF and PAC, have been deployed to ensure security. Each commissionerate and district also has a dedicated social media team for round-the-clock monitoring to combat misinformation and rumors. They will verify and address any false information spread by vested interests.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024 results: Check key seats
• Prime Minister Modi is seeking a third term from Varanasi, while defence minister Rajnath Singh is contesting for the third time from Lucknow.
• Union ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey, Smriti Irani and Anupriya Patel's political futures will also be decided in this election.
• Rahul Gandhi is running from Rae Bareli, a seat previously held by his mother Sonia Gandhi, after losing Amethi to Smriti Irani in 2019. He was elected to the last Lok Sabha from Wayanad, Kerala.
• Five Yadav family members from the Samajwadi Party are in the fray: Akhilesh from Kannauj, Dimple from Mainpuri, Dharmendra from Azamgarh, Akshaya from Firozabad, and Aditya from Budaun.
• In 2019, BSP, SP, and RLD succeeded in Muslim-dominated areas of western Uttar Pradesh. This time, BSP is contesting alone, and RLD, influential among Jats, is allied with BJP.
Lok Sabha polls 2024 results: Who will win in Uttar Pradesh? Exit polls prediction here
Exit polls on Saturday forecast that Prime Minister Modi will win a third consecutive term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to secure a significant majority in the Lok Sabha elections.
In UP exit polls, the BJP is projected to win 60-68 seats. Its allies, RLD and Apna Dal (S), are each expected to win two seats. SP might secure 10-16 seats, while the Congress could win 1-3 seats out of the total 80. The BSP is not expected to win any seats.
How UP voted in Lok Sabha elections 2024?
During the 2024 general elections, voter turnout varied across phases in Uttar Pradesh. In the first phase, it was 61.11 per cent. The second phase saw 55.19 per cent, the third phase 57.34 per cent, the fourth phase 58.22 per cent, and the fifth phase 58.02 per cent. However, the sixth phase had the lowest turnout at 54.03 per cent. The seventh phase saw a slight improvement at 55.60 per cent, but it remained lower than the turnout in 2019.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha poll results in 2019, 2014
In the 2014 India general elections in Uttar Pradesh, the NDA secured 73 seats, with the BJP winning 71 and Apna Dal two. In the 2019 elections, the NDA won 64 seats, with the BJP taking 62 and Apna Dal (S) two.
What will we cover in this live blog?
• Stay informed with live updates on all the seats in Uttar Pradesh.
• Get real-time updated results seat-wise, phase-wise and party-wise.
• You can count on us for in-depth analysis of the results and what they mean for each party and candidate.
• See the latest visuals from polling sites, party headquarters, and various locations across Uttar Pradesh.
• We will keep a sharp eye on the key seats and candidates whoese fate is in fray.
• Keep an eye on key security measures enforced in Uttar Pradesh during the elections.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024 results: Party-wise seats tally (Trends start at 8 am)
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Dinesh Sharma predicts big win for BJP
Former UP Deputy CM and BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on BJP win
"Though opposition criticised exit polls, BJP will lead, be it postal ballots or general votes."
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav allegations on UP Police
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday night accused UP Police in several Uttar Pradesh districts of “illegally” detaining opposition political workers to prevent them from participating in Lok Sabha vote counting on Tuesday.
Read full story here: Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP Police of detaining Samajwadi Party workers ahead of vote counting
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Who will win ‘serial no. 1 seat’ Saharanpur?
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Termed the "serial number one seat," Saharanpur is known for its political volatility, switching between SP, BJP, and BSP. BJP has fielded Raghav Lakhanpal against Congress' Imran Masood, while Majid Ali is in fray from BSP tickets.
In 2014, BJP's Lakhanpal won, but BSP's Haji Fazlur Rehman secured victory in 2019.
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Chandan Chauhan (RLD) vs. Deepak Saini (SP) vs. Bijendra Singh (BSP) from Bijnor
RLD's Chandan Chauhan, SP's Deepak Saini, and BSP's Bijendra Singh are in contention. BSP's Malook Nagar won in 2019 but later switched to RLD after he was denied ticket.
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Chandrashekhar in fray from Nagina seat
Nagina: Om Kumar (BJP) vs. Manoj Kumar (SP) vs. Chandrashekhar (Azad Samaj Party)
BJP's Om Kumar will compete with SP's Manoj Kumar, a former judge, and BSP's Surendra Mainwal. Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar adds another dimension to the contest.
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Check Moradabad seat- Sarvesh Singh (BJP) vs. Irfan Saifi (BSP) vs. Ruchi Veera (SP)
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Moradabad: BJP's Sarvesh Singh will contest against BSP's Irfan Saifi and SP's Ruchi Veera. Singh, a former MP, lost to SP's Anuj Agarwal in 2019. Ruchi Veera is a former MLA.
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Key battles in Rampur- Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi (BJP) vs. Mohibullah Nadvi (SP) vs. Zeeshan Khan (BSP)
Rampur: Seen as pivotal for BJP, Rampur is under the influence of incarcerated Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Following Khan's conviction, BJP's Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi emerged victorious in the 2022 bypolls. Lodhi will now face SP's Mohibullah Nadvi and BSP's Zeeshan Khan.
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Sanjeev Kumar Balyan (BJP) vs. Harendra Singh Malik (SP) vs. Dara Singh Prajapati (BSP) from Muzaffarnagar
Muzaffarnagar: BJP's Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, a veterinarian by profession, will vie for the seat against SP's Harendra Singh Malik and BSP's Dara Singh Prajapati. Balyan has represented the constituency since 2014 and has served as a central government minister.
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Pradeep Chaudhary (BJP) vs. Sripal Rana (BSP) vs. Iqra Hasan (SP) from Kairana
Kairana: Incumbent MP Pradeep Chaudhary of BJP will compete against BSP's Sripal Rana and SP's Iqra Hasan in Kairana.
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Jitin Prasada (BJP) vs. Bhagwat Saran Gangwar (SP) vs. Anis Ahmed Khan (BSP) from Pilibhit
Pilibhit:
Jitin Prasada, who recently left Congress for BJP, will face off against Samajwadi Party's Bhagwat Saran Gangwar and BSP's Anis Ahmed Khan. The seat, previously held by Varun Gandhi, has long been associated with the Gandhi family. Bhagwat Saran Gangwar, an MLA from Nawabganj, represents the Samajwadi Party.
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Seats to focus from phase 7
Phase 7
1. Maharajganj: Pankaj Chaudhary (BJP) vs. Virendra Chaudhary (Congress) vs. Mo Mausme Alam (BSP)
2. Gorakhpur: Ravi Kishan (BJP) vs. Kajal Nishad (SP)
3. Kushinagar: Vijay Kumar Dubey (BJP) vs. Ajay Pratap (SP) vs. Shubhnarayan Chauhant (BSP)
4. Deoria: Shashank Mani (BJP) vs. Sandesh (BSP) vs. Akhilesh Pratap Singh (INC)
5. Bansgaon: Kamlesh Paswan (BJP) vs. Sadal Prasad (Congress)
6. Ghosi: Bal Krishna (BSP) vs. Rajeev Kumar Rai (SP) vs. Arvind Rajbhar (SBSP)
7. Salempur: Ravindra Kushwaha (BJP) vs. Bhim Rajbhar (BSP) vs. Ramashankar (SP)
8. Ballia: Neeraj Shekhar (BJP) vs. Lallan Singh Yadav (BSP) vs. Sanatan Pandey (SP)
9. Ghazipur: Pars Nath Rai (BJP) vs. Umesh Kumar Singh (BSP) vs. Afzal Ansari (SP)
10. Chandauli: Mahendra Nath Pandey (BJP) vs. Virendra Singh (SP) vs. Satyendra (BSP)
11. Varanasi: Narendra Modi (BJP) vs. Ajay Rai (Congress) vs. Athar Jamal Lari (BSP)
12. Mirzapur: Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal) vs. Manish Kumar (BSP) vs. Rajendra S Bind (SP)
13. Robertsganj: Rinki Singh (Apna Dal) vs. Chhotelal Kharwar (SP) vs. Dhaneshwar (BSP)
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Which are key contests in phase 6?
Phase 6
1. Sultanpur: Maneka Gandhi (BJP) vs. Avadesh Prasad (SP) vs. Udayraj Verma (BSP)
2. Pratapgarh: Sangam Lal Gupta (BJP) vs. SP Singh Patel (SP) vs. Prathmesh Mishra (BSP)
3. Phulpur: Praveen Patel (BJP) vs. Amarnath Maurya (SP) vs. Jagannath Pal (BSP)
4. Allahabad: Ujjawal Raman Singh (Congress) vs. Neeraj Tripathi (BJP) vs. Ramesh Patel (BSP)
5. Ambedkarnagar: Ritesh Pandey (BJP) vs. Lalji Verma (SP) vs. Qamar Hayat Ansari (BSP)
6. Shravasti: Saket Mishra (BJP) vs. Ramshiromani Verma (SP) vs. Moinuddin Ahmad Khan (BSP)
7. Domariyaganj: Jagadambika Pal (BJP) vs. Bhism Shankar alias Kushal Tiwari (SP) vs. Nadeem Mirza (BSP)
8. Basti: Harish Dwivedi (BJP) vs. Ram Prasad Chaudhary (SP) vs. Luv Kusha Patel (BSP)
9. Sant Kabir Nagar: Praveen Nishad (BJP) vs. Laksmikant alias Pappu Nishad (SP) vs. Nadeem Ashraf (BSP)
10. Lalganj: Indu Chaudhary (BSP) vs. Neelam Sonkar (BJP) vs. Daroga Prasad Saroj (SP)
11. Azamgarh: Dharmendra Yadav (SP) vs. Ram Bhuwal Nishad (SP) vs. Udayraj Verma (BSP)
12. Jaunpur: Kripa Shankar Singh (BJP) vs. Shyam Singh Yadav (BSP) vs. Babu Singh Kushwaha (SP)
13. Machhlishahr (SC): BP Saroj (BJP) vs. Priya Saroj (SP) vs. Kripa Shankar Saroj (BSP)
14. Bhadohi: Vinod Kumar Bind (BJP) vs. Ramesh Bind (SP) vs. Lalitesh Pati Tripathi (TMC)
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Key battles in Phase 5
Phase 5
1. Lucknow: Rajnath Singh (BJP) vs. Ravidas Mehrotra (SP) vs. Sarwar Malik (BSP)
2. Amethi: Smriti Irani (BJP) vs. K L Sharma (Congress)
3. Raebareli: Rahul Gandhi (Congress) vs. Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP)
4. Kaiserganj: Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP) vs. Bhagat Ram Mishra (SP) vs. Narendra Pandey (BSP)
5. Mohanlalganj: Kaushal Kishore (BJP) vs. R K Chaudhary (SP) vs. Rajesh Kumar (BSP)
6. Jhansi: Pradeep Jain Aditya (Congress) vs. Anurag Sharma (BJP) vs. Ravi Prakash Maurya (BSP)
7. Jalaun: Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (BJP) vs. Narayan Das Ahirwar (SP) vs. Suresh Chandra Gautam (BSP)
8. Hamirpur: Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP) vs. Ajendra Singh Rajput (SP)
9. Banda: R K Singh Patel (BJP) vs. Krishna Devi Patel (SP) vs. Mayank Dwivedi (BSP)
10. Fatehpur: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (BJP) vs. Naresh Uttam Patel (SP)
11. Kaushambhi: Vinod Sonkar (BJP) vs. Pushpendra Saroj (SP)
12. Faizabad: Lallu Singh (BJP) vs. Avadesh Prasad (SP)
13. Gonda: Kirti Vardhan Singh (BJP) vs. Shreya Varma (SP)
14. Barabanki: Rajrani Rawat (BJP) vs. Tanuj Punia (INC)
UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Which are high-profile candidates in phase 4
Phase 4
1. Shahjahanpur (SC): Arun Kumar Sagar (BJP) vs. Jyotsana Gond (SP) vs. Dod Ram Verma (BSP)
2. Kheri: Ajay Mishra Teni (BJP) vs. Utkarsh Verma (SP) vs. Anshya Kalra (BSP)
3. Dhaurhara: Rekha Verma (BJP) vs. Anand Bhadouria (SP) vs. Shyam Kishore Awasthi (BSP)
4. Sitapur: Rajesh Verma (BJP) vs. Rakesh Rathore (Congress) vs. Mahendra Yadav (BSP)
5. Hardoi (SC): Jai Parkash Rawat (BJP) vs. Usha Verma (SP) vs. Bhimrao Ambedkar (BSP)
6. Misrikh (SC): Ashok Kumar Rawat (BJP) vs. Sangeeta Rajvanshi (SP) vs. BR Ahirwar (BSP)
7. Unnao: Swami Sakshi Maharaj (BJP) vs. Anu Tandon (SP) vs. Ashok Kumar Pandey (BSP)
8. Farrukhabad: Mukesh Rajput (BJP) vs. Naval Kishore Kashyap (SP) vs. Kranti Pandey (BSP)
9. Etawah (SC): Ram Shankar Katheria (BJP) vs. Jitendra Dohare (SP) vs. Sarika Singh Baghel (BSP)
10. Kannauj: Akhilesh Yadav (SP) vs. Subrat Pathak (BJP) vs. Imran Bin Zafar (BSP)
11. Kanpur: Ramesh Awasthi (BJP) vs. Alok Mishra (Congress) vs. Kuldeep Bhadouria (BSP)
12. Akbarpur: Devendra Singh Bhole (BJP) vs. Raja Ram Pal (SP) vs. Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi (BSP)
13. Bahraich (SC): Anand Gond (BJP) vs. Ramesh Gautam (SP) vs. Brijesh Kumar Sonkar (BSP)
UP Election Results LIVE Updates: Candidates to watch out for in Phase 3
Phase 3
1. Mainpuri: Dimple Yadav (SP) vs. Jaiveer Singh (BJP) vs. Shiv Prasad Yadav (BSP)
2. Firozabad: Akshay Yadav (SP) vs. Vishwadeep Singh (BJP) vs. Chowdhary Basheer (BSP)
3. Budaun: Aditya Yadav (SP) vs. Durvijay Singh Shakya (BJP) vs. Muslim Khan (BSP)
4. Agra: SP Baghel (BJP) vs. Suresh Chandra Kardan (SP) vs. Pooja Amrohi (BSP)
5. Hathras (SC): Anoop Pradhan Balmiki (BJP) vs. Jasveer Balmiki (SP)
6. Etah: Rajveer Singh (BJP) vs. Devesh Shakya (SP) vs. Mohammad Irfan (BSP)
7. Sambhal: Parmeshwar Lal Saini (BJP) vs. Chaudhary Shaulat Ali (BSP)
8. Fatehpur Sikri: Raj Kumar Chahar (BJP) vs. Ramnath Sikarwar (Congress) vs. Ram Niwas Sharma (BSP)
9. Aonla: Dharmendra Kashyap (BJP) vs. Neeraj Maurya (SP) vs. Abid Ali (BSP)
10. Bareilly: Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar (BJP) vs. Praveen Aron (SP)
UP Election Results LIVE Updates: Key contests in Phase 2
Phase 2
1. Amroha: Danish Ali (Congress) vs. Kanwar Singh Tanwar (BJP) vs. Dr. Mujahid Hussain (BSP)
2. Meerut: Arun Govil (BJP) vs. Sunita Verma (SP) vs. Devvrat Kumar Tyagi (BSP)
3. Baghpat: Rajkumar Sangwan (RLD) vs. Amarpal Sharma (SP) vs. Praveen Baisala (BSP)
4. Ghaziabad: Atul Garg (BJP) vs. Dolly Sharma (Congress) vs. Nandkishor Pundhir (BSP)
5. Gautam Buddh Nagar: Mahesh Sharma (BJP) vs. Rahul Awana (SP) vs. Rajendra Singh Solanki (BSP)
6. Bulandshahr: Bhola Singh (BJP) vs. Girish Chandra Jatav (BSP) vs. Shiv Ram Valmiki (Congress)
7. Aligarh: Satish Gautam (BJP) vs. Hitendra Kumar aka Bunty Upadhyay (BSP) vs. Bijendra Singh (SP)
8. Mathura: Hema Malini (BJP) vs. Mukesh Dhangar (Congress) vs. Suresh Singh (BSP)
Uttar Pradesh Election Results LIVE Updates: Key seats of Phase 1
Phase 1
1. Pilibhit: Jitin Prasada (BJP) vs. Bhagwat Saran Gangwar (SP) vs. Anis Ahmed Khan (BSP)
2. Kairana: Pradeep Chaudhary (BJP) vs. Sripal Rana (BSP) vs. Iqra Hasan (SP)
3. Muzaffarnagar: Sanjeev Kumar Balyan (BJP) vs. Harendra Singh Malik (SP) vs. Dara Singh Prajapati (BSP)
4. Rampur: Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi (BJP) vs. Mohibullah Nadvi (SP) vs. Zeeshan Khan (BSP)
5. Moradabad: Sarvesh Singh (BJP) vs. Irfan Saifi (BSP) vs. Ruchi Veera (SP)
6. Nagina: Om Kumar (BJP) vs. Manoj Kumar (SP) vs. Chandrashekhar (Azad Samaj Party)
7. Bijnor: Chandan Chauhan (RLD) vs. Deepak Saini (SP) vs. Bijendra Singh (BSP)
8. Saharanpur: Raghav Lakhanpal (BJP) vs. Imran Masood (Congress) vs. Majid Ali (BSP)
Uttar Pradesh Election Results LIVE Updates: How many seats is each party contesting?
NDA alliance
• Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 75
• Apna Dal (Soneylal): 2
• Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP): 2
• Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD): 1
INDIA alliance
• Samajwadi Party (SP): 62
• Congress: 17
• Trinamool: 1
• Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 79
PDM alliance
• Apna Dal (Kamerawadi): Leading-- Won--
• All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM): Leading-- Won--
• Independent: Leading-- Won--