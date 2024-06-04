UP Election Result LIVE Updates: The poll results will also decide the future politics of the state.

UP Election Result LIVE Updates: Welcome to the live blog for the 2024 Lok Sabha election results from Uttar Pradesh. As India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh has the largest representation in the Lok Sabha with 80 seats. The main contest is between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. The BJP fielded candidates in 75 seats, leaving five for its smaller allies. Within the INDIA bloc, the Samajwadi Party contested 62 seats, Congress 17 seats, and the Trinamool Congress one seat....Read More

When will Lok Sabha elections vote counting start in Uttar Pradesh?

Vote counting for Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh will start at 8 am on Tuesday at 81 sites spread across 7 police commissionerates and 68 districts.

As the votes for the general elections are counted, strict monitoring will be in place for all 80 Lok Sabha seats and the four assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Election Commission of India has set up a three-tier security arrangement at these counting centres for smooth election results.

More than 93,000 police officers and personnel, along with units from the CAPF and PAC, have been deployed to ensure security. Each commissionerate and district also has a dedicated social media team for round-the-clock monitoring to combat misinformation and rumors. They will verify and address any false information spread by vested interests.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024 results: Check key seats

• Prime Minister Modi is seeking a third term from Varanasi, while defence minister Rajnath Singh is contesting for the third time from Lucknow.

• Union ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey, Smriti Irani and Anupriya Patel's political futures will also be decided in this election.

• Rahul Gandhi is running from Rae Bareli, a seat previously held by his mother Sonia Gandhi, after losing Amethi to Smriti Irani in 2019. He was elected to the last Lok Sabha from Wayanad, Kerala.

• Five Yadav family members from the Samajwadi Party are in the fray: Akhilesh from Kannauj, Dimple from Mainpuri, Dharmendra from Azamgarh, Akshaya from Firozabad, and Aditya from Budaun.

• In 2019, BSP, SP, and RLD succeeded in Muslim-dominated areas of western Uttar Pradesh. This time, BSP is contesting alone, and RLD, influential among Jats, is allied with BJP.

Lok Sabha polls 2024 results: Who will win in Uttar Pradesh? Exit polls prediction here

Exit polls on Saturday forecast that Prime Minister Modi will win a third consecutive term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to secure a significant majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

In UP exit polls, the BJP is projected to win 60-68 seats. Its allies, RLD and Apna Dal (S), are each expected to win two seats. SP might secure 10-16 seats, while the Congress could win 1-3 seats out of the total 80. The BSP is not expected to win any seats.

How UP voted in Lok Sabha elections 2024?

During the 2024 general elections, voter turnout varied across phases in Uttar Pradesh. In the first phase, it was 61.11 per cent. The second phase saw 55.19 per cent, the third phase 57.34 per cent, the fourth phase 58.22 per cent, and the fifth phase 58.02 per cent. However, the sixth phase had the lowest turnout at 54.03 per cent. The seventh phase saw a slight improvement at 55.60 per cent, but it remained lower than the turnout in 2019.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha poll results in 2019, 2014

In the 2014 India general elections in Uttar Pradesh, the NDA secured 73 seats, with the BJP winning 71 and Apna Dal two. In the 2019 elections, the NDA won 64 seats, with the BJP taking 62 and Apna Dal (S) two.

