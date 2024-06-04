Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Will defend Sonia bastion and 2nd win from Wayanad?
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: The massive vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4, and preparations are in full swing across the country. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting from two constituencies this time: RaeBareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. When will Lok Sabha vote counting begin in Rae Bareli and Wayanad?...Read More
Vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections is set to take place on June 4, starting at 8 a.m. This process follows the extensive voting that occurred across the nation, encompassing the 543-member Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. The seven-phase voting concluded on Saturday, with the results of the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim announced on June 2. Stringent guidelines have been issued and security measures put in place at various counting centers across different cities to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process.
Rahul Gandhi vs Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP) in Rae Bareli
In the electoral battleground of Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi, the former chief of the Congress party, faced off against Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP. This seat holds significance as the only one the Congress secured in Uttar Pradesh during the previous 2019 national polls. Singh, who had previously contested fiercely against Rahul's mother, Sonia Gandhi, posed a challenge once again in this election.
Rae Bareli, along with Amethi, forms the core of the Congress party's influence in Uttar Pradesh, being synonymous with the Gandhi family. Rahul Gandhi represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha for three consecutive terms, until his defeat by Smriti Irani of the BJP in 2019. However, he maintained his presence in Parliament by winning the Wayanad constituency in Kerala in the same elections. This year, Gandhi contested from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad.
Sonia Gandhi, who held the Rae Bareli seat in the past, opted for a shift to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year due to health reasons, clearing the path for her son's nomination from this constituency.
Both Rae Bareli and Amethi went to the polls on May 13, as part of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections held between April 19 and June 1. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal were the only states to witness polling across all seven phases.
Exit polls indicate an advantage for Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli.
Rahul Gandhi vs. Annie Raja (CPI) vs. K Surendran (BJP)
In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi is vying for a second term against CPI leader and women's rights activist Annie Raja. This contest holds public interest as both the Congress and CPI are part of the INDIA alliance. BJP has fielded K Surendran.
Gandhi's victory in 2019, where he defeated P P Suneer of the CPI by a significant margin, strengthens his position in this election.
Exit polls suggest that Rahul Gandhi has a favourable standing against BJP candidate and state party chief K Surendran, as well as veteran CPI leader Annie Raja.
Who will win Lok Sabha elections 2024? Exit polls say
Exit polls are suggesting a triumphant comeback for the BJP, with projections of over 64 seats in Uttar Pradesh alone.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is anticipated to secure a third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, with a significant majority. Saturday's exit polls indicate an enhanced performance for the ruling party across several states governed by opposition parties.
Some exit surveys even suggest that the BJP-led NDA might surpass the ambitious "400 paar" target set by BJP leaders in the lead-up to the elections.
These exit polls foresee an improvement in the BJP-led NDA's performance compared to its 2019 success when it clinched 352 seats. Additionally, two polls suggest an increase in the BJP's tally from the 303 seats it secured in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: ‘If elections conducted with honesty, BJP will lose or EVMs…,’ Congress leader Raashid Alvi ahead of voting
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE:
"I believe the picture will be clearer by afternoon. However, if the elections have been conducted with honesty, then BJP will have to leave power. I have been saying this for 10 years that EVMs cannot be trusted," says Congress leader Raashid Alvi.
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's jab on Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE:
Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Rahul Gandhi
"Rahul Gandhi should start a gym. Shashi Tharoor should start an English training institute. The Congress party has many people who are very good with language and speak very eloquently and I think these elections will point them towards a new occupation."
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Polling official dies in Rae Bareli
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: A police official reported on Friday that a member of the security team assigned to guard the strong room containing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Rae Bareli district passed away after his health abruptly worsened. Additional Superintendent of Police Naveen Singh stated that the cause of death would be determined following the post-mortem examination.
The polling for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat took place during the fifth phase of elections on May 20, and the EVMs were stored in a strong room established at the Industrial Training Institute in Gora Bazar. To ensure its security, a significant police presence has been maintained around the strong room.
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Congress leader held over 100 poll rallies
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held over 100 rallies and public interaction programmes, including Nyay Sammelans and Nyay Manch, engaging with voters on key issues.
Earlier, the Wayanad MP shared a self-made video expressing gratitude to the Congress and INDIA bloc workers.
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Prohibitory orders in Wayanad
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha election vote counting scheduled for Tuesday, the district administration implemented prohibitory orders surrounding the designated vote counting center for the Kozhikode and Vadakara Lok Sabha constituencies in North Kerala. These measures, effective from Monday, were put into place at the premises of JTD Group of Institutions in Vellimadukunnu. According to official sources, vote counting for both constituencies will commence at 8:00 am. Similar prohibitory orders were also enforced around another school in Thiruvambady, which serves as a counting center for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. These restrictions were imposed on Monday evening and are slated to remain in effect until Wednesday 10:00 am.
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's ‘blame EVMs’ aim on Congress
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya expressed his anticipation that leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc would resort to blaming EVMs once the results of the Lok Sabha polls are declared. He said that these leaders would engage in a blame game, potentially resulting in heated disputes, even to the extent of tearing each other's clothes. Vijayvargiya put the example of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who contested from the Rajgarh seat, stating that Singh had already begun questioning the credibility of EVMs even before the commencement of vote counting on June 4.
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Congress calls workers to be vigilant
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: According to PTI sources, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi urged the party's Lok Sabha poll candidates to remain vigilant and implement measures to prevent any attempts of rigging on vote counting day. The call to action came during a virtual meeting where Kharge and Gandhi engaged with Congress candidates. Also present at the meeting were party general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, legislative party leaders, and state unit chiefs. The agenda was to assess preparations for June 4, the day when votes from the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will be tallied. Sources indicated that a standard operating procedure has been disseminated to the candidates for the counting day.
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Congress prez Mallikarjun Kharge pens open letter to Indian bureabucracy
Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: On the eve of the Lok Sabha election vote count, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge penned an open letter urging all members of the Indian bureaucracy to uphold their duties impartially.
In his message, Kharge said that there is paramount importance of respecting the "Will of the People." He stressed the need for the Indian bureaucracy to embody the resilient spirit envisioned by Sardar Patel, which has been safeguarded by the robust Constitutional principles of the nation.
Kharge said that Congress has historical role in establishing and nurturing various institutions, ensuring their autonomy in alignment with the Constitution of India.