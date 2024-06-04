Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Will defend Sonia bastion and 2nd win from Wayanad?

Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, senior leaders of India's main opposition, the Congress party, take a selfie at a polling station during the sixth phase of the general election, in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi election results LIVE: The massive vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4, and preparations are in full swing across the country. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting from two constituencies this time: RaeBareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. When will Lok Sabha vote counting begin in Rae Bareli and Wayanad?...Read More

Vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections is set to take place on June 4, starting at 8 a.m. This process follows the extensive voting that occurred across the nation, encompassing the 543-member Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. The seven-phase voting concluded on Saturday, with the results of the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim announced on June 2. Stringent guidelines have been issued and security measures put in place at various counting centers across different cities to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

Rahul Gandhi vs Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP) in Rae Bareli

In the electoral battleground of Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi, the former chief of the Congress party, faced off against Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP. This seat holds significance as the only one the Congress secured in Uttar Pradesh during the previous 2019 national polls. Singh, who had previously contested fiercely against Rahul's mother, Sonia Gandhi, posed a challenge once again in this election.

Rae Bareli, along with Amethi, forms the core of the Congress party's influence in Uttar Pradesh, being synonymous with the Gandhi family. Rahul Gandhi represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha for three consecutive terms, until his defeat by Smriti Irani of the BJP in 2019. However, he maintained his presence in Parliament by winning the Wayanad constituency in Kerala in the same elections. This year, Gandhi contested from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad.

Sonia Gandhi, who held the Rae Bareli seat in the past, opted for a shift to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year due to health reasons, clearing the path for her son's nomination from this constituency.

Both Rae Bareli and Amethi went to the polls on May 13, as part of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections held between April 19 and June 1. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal were the only states to witness polling across all seven phases.

Exit polls indicate an advantage for Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli.

Rahul Gandhi vs. Annie Raja (CPI) vs. K Surendran (BJP)

In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi is vying for a second term against CPI leader and women's rights activist Annie Raja. This contest holds public interest as both the Congress and CPI are part of the INDIA alliance. BJP has fielded K Surendran.

Gandhi's victory in 2019, where he defeated P P Suneer of the CPI by a significant margin, strengthens his position in this election.

Exit polls suggest that Rahul Gandhi has a favourable standing against BJP candidate and state party chief K Surendran, as well as veteran CPI leader Annie Raja.

Who will win Lok Sabha elections 2024? Exit polls say

Exit polls are suggesting a triumphant comeback for the BJP, with projections of over 64 seats in Uttar Pradesh alone.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is anticipated to secure a third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, with a significant majority. Saturday's exit polls indicate an enhanced performance for the ruling party across several states governed by opposition parties.

Some exit surveys even suggest that the BJP-led NDA might surpass the ambitious "400 paar" target set by BJP leaders in the lead-up to the elections.

These exit polls foresee an improvement in the BJP-led NDA's performance compared to its 2019 success when it clinched 352 seats. Additionally, two polls suggest an increase in the BJP's tally from the 303 seats it secured in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.