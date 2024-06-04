 Election results 2024: INDIA bloc ahead of NDA in Uttar Pradesh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Election results 2024: INDIA bloc ahead of NDA in Uttar Pradesh

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 11:25 AM IST

Early trends showed that the BJP and its coalition partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the state were leading in 34 and 2 constituencies respectively.

The BJP-led NDA and opposition INDIA bloc were neck-and-neck in the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh after initial rounds of vote counting on June 4.

The BJP’s vote share improved from 42.63% in 2014 to 49.98% in 2019 in Uttar Pradesh. (FILE PHOTO)
The BJP’s vote share improved from 42.63% in 2014 to 49.98% in 2019 in Uttar Pradesh. (FILE PHOTO)

Early trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its coalition partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the state were leading in 34 and 2 constituencies respectively.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results.

The Congress and Samajwadi Party, both constituents of the INDIA bloc which was formed in July last year to dislodge the BJP at the Centre were leading in 7 and 36 seats.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, which had won 10 seats in the last Lok Sabha polls figured nowhere in the list of the Election Commission of India.

Early results showed that the ruling BJP was leading in constituencies such as Kairana, Badaun, Etah, Hardoi, Unnao, Rampur among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading from Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh sends 80 parliamentarians to the 543-member strong Lok Sabha. This time, the SP and Congress have sealed a pre-poll alliance. The Congress fielded its candidates in 17 seats, while its regional partner Samajwadi Party fielded 63 candidates in the Lok Sabha polls under seat-sharing pact.

The principal opposition Congress was leading in seats such as Saharanpur, Amroha, Fatehpur Sikri, Sitapur, Barabanki, Rae Bareli and Amethi and Allahabad.

The Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli, while Kishori Lal Sharma was running against Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh, decimating the Congress, which managed to win just one seat.

Here is a full list of candidates who are leading and trailing in the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh:

Column1.candidate_nameColumn1.party_initialColumn1.acnameColumn1.currentStatus
ChandrashekharASPKRNagina (SC)LEAD
Lallu SinghBJPFaizabadLEAD
Jai PrakashBJPHardoi (SC)LEAD
Swami Sachchidanand Hari SakshiBJPUnnaoLEAD
Anand KumarBJPBahraich (SC)LEAD
Raj Nath SinghBJPLucknowLEAD
Karan Bhushan SinghBJPKaiserganjLEAD
Kanwar Singh TanwarBJPAmrohaLEAD
Kirti Vardhan SinghBJPGondaLEAD
Jagdambika PalBJPDomariyaganjLEAD
Pradeep KumarBJPKairanaLEAD
Arun GovilBJPMeerutLEAD
Mukesh RajputBJPFarrukhabadLEAD
Subrat PathakBJPKannaujLEAD
Atul GargBJPGhaziabadLEAD
Mahesh SharmaBJPGautam Buddha NagarLEAD
Ramesh AwasthiBJPKanpurLEAD
Devendra SinghBJPAkbarpurLEAD
Vinod Kumar BindBJPBhadohiLEAD
Satish Kumar GautamBJPAligarhLEAD
Hemamalini Dharmendra DeolBJPMathuraLEAD
Kunwar Pushpendra Singh ChandelBJPHamirpurLEAD
Anurag SharmaBJPJhansiLEAD
Anoop Pradhan BalmikiBJPHathras (SC)LEAD
Niranjan JyotiBJPFatehpurLEAD
Raj Kumar ChaharBJPFatehpur SikriLEAD
Satyapal Singh BaghelBJPAgra (SC)LEAD
Rajveer SinghBJPEtahLEAD
Durvijay Singh ShakyaBJPBadaunLEAD
Jitin PrasadaBJPPilibhitLEAD
Chhatrapal Singh GangwarBJPBareillyLEAD
Arun Kumar SagarBJPShahjahanpur (SC)LEAD
Narendra ModiBJPVaranasiLEAD
Mahendra Nath PandeyBJPChandauliLEAD
Shashank ManiBJPDeoriaLEAD
Pankaj ChaudharyBJPMaharajganjLEAD
Kamlesh PaswanBJPBansgaon (SC)LEAD
Vijay Kumar DubayBJPKushi NagarLEAD
Ravindar KushawahaBJPSalempurLEAD
Rahul GandhiINCRae BareliLEAD
Imran MasoodINCSaharanpurLEAD
Kishori LalINCAmethiLEAD
ShivramINCBulandshahr (SC)LEAD
Ujjwal Raman SinghINCAllahabadLEAD
Tanuj PuniaINCBarabanki (SC)LEAD
Rakesh RathorINCSitapurLEAD
Rajkumar SangwanRLDBaghpatLEAD
Chandan ChauhanRLDBijnorLEAD
Lalji VermaSPAmbedkar NagarLEAD
Zia Ur RehmanSPSambhalLEAD
Sangita RajvanshiSPMisrikh (SC)LEAD
R K ChaudharySPMohanlalganj (SC)LEAD
Ram Shiromani VermaSPShrawastiLEAD
Harendra Singh MalikSPMuzaffarnagarLEAD
Rambhual NishadSPSultanpurLEAD
Ram Prasad ChaudharySPBastiLEAD
Shiv Pal Singh PatelSPPratapgarhLEAD
Laxmikant Pappu NishadSPSant Kabir NagarLEAD
Ruchi ViraSPMoradabadLEAD
Dharmendra YadavSPAzamgarhLEAD
MohibbullahSPRampurLEAD
Jitendra Kumar DohareSPEtawah (SC)LEAD
Daroga Prasad SarojSPLalganj (SC)LEAD
Babu Singh KushwahaSPJaunpurLEAD
Narayan Das AhirwarSPJalaun (SC)LEAD
Priya SarojSPMachhlishahr (SC)LEAD
Akshaya YadavSPFirozabadLEAD
Krishna Devi Shivshanker PatelSPBandaLEAD
Dimple YadavSPMainpuriLEAD
Pushpendra SarojSPKaushambi (SC)LEAD
Amar Nath Singh MauryaSPPhulpurLEAD
Neeraj MauryaSPAonlaLEAD
Utkarsh VermaSPKheriLEAD
Anand BhadauriyaSPDhaurahraLEAD
Rajeev RaiSPGhosiLEAD
Kajal NishadSPGorakhpurLEAD
Ramesh Chand BindSPMirzapurLEAD
Afzal AnsariSPGhazipurLEAD
Sanatan PandeySPBalliaLEAD
ChhotelalSPRobertsganj (SC)LEAD

