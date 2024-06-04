Election results 2024: INDIA bloc ahead of NDA in Uttar Pradesh
Early trends showed that the BJP and its coalition partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the state were leading in 34 and 2 constituencies respectively.
The BJP-led NDA and opposition INDIA bloc were neck-and-neck in the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh after initial rounds of vote counting on June 4.
Early trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its coalition partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the state were leading in 34 and 2 constituencies respectively.
The Congress and Samajwadi Party, both constituents of the INDIA bloc which was formed in July last year to dislodge the BJP at the Centre were leading in 7 and 36 seats.
The Bahujan Samaj Party, which had won 10 seats in the last Lok Sabha polls figured nowhere in the list of the Election Commission of India.
Early results showed that the ruling BJP was leading in constituencies such as Kairana, Badaun, Etah, Hardoi, Unnao, Rampur among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading from Varanasi.
Uttar Pradesh sends 80 parliamentarians to the 543-member strong Lok Sabha. This time, the SP and Congress have sealed a pre-poll alliance. The Congress fielded its candidates in 17 seats, while its regional partner Samajwadi Party fielded 63 candidates in the Lok Sabha polls under seat-sharing pact.
The principal opposition Congress was leading in seats such as Saharanpur, Amroha, Fatehpur Sikri, Sitapur, Barabanki, Rae Bareli and Amethi and Allahabad.
The Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli, while Kishori Lal Sharma was running against Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh, decimating the Congress, which managed to win just one seat.
Here is a full list of candidates who are leading and trailing in the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh:
|Column1.candidate_name
|Column1.party_initial
|Column1.acname
|Column1.currentStatus
|Chandrashekhar
|ASPKR
|Nagina (SC)
|LEAD
|Lallu Singh
|BJP
|Faizabad
|LEAD
|Jai Prakash
|BJP
|Hardoi (SC)
|LEAD
|Swami Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi
|BJP
|Unnao
|LEAD
|Anand Kumar
|BJP
|Bahraich (SC)
|LEAD
|Raj Nath Singh
|BJP
|Lucknow
|LEAD
|Karan Bhushan Singh
|BJP
|Kaiserganj
|LEAD
|Kanwar Singh Tanwar
|BJP
|Amroha
|LEAD
|Kirti Vardhan Singh
|BJP
|Gonda
|LEAD
|Jagdambika Pal
|BJP
|Domariyaganj
|LEAD
|Pradeep Kumar
|BJP
|Kairana
|LEAD
|Arun Govil
|BJP
|Meerut
|LEAD
|Mukesh Rajput
|BJP
|Farrukhabad
|LEAD
|Subrat Pathak
|BJP
|Kannauj
|LEAD
|Atul Garg
|BJP
|Ghaziabad
|LEAD
|Mahesh Sharma
|BJP
|Gautam Buddha Nagar
|LEAD
|Ramesh Awasthi
|BJP
|Kanpur
|LEAD
|Devendra Singh
|BJP
|Akbarpur
|LEAD
|Vinod Kumar Bind
|BJP
|Bhadohi
|LEAD
|Satish Kumar Gautam
|BJP
|Aligarh
|LEAD
|Hemamalini Dharmendra Deol
|BJP
|Mathura
|LEAD
|Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel
|BJP
|Hamirpur
|LEAD
|Anurag Sharma
|BJP
|Jhansi
|LEAD
|Anoop Pradhan Balmiki
|BJP
|Hathras (SC)
|LEAD
|Niranjan Jyoti
|BJP
|Fatehpur
|LEAD
|Raj Kumar Chahar
|BJP
|Fatehpur Sikri
|LEAD
|Satyapal Singh Baghel
|BJP
|Agra (SC)
|LEAD
|Rajveer Singh
|BJP
|Etah
|LEAD
|Durvijay Singh Shakya
|BJP
|Badaun
|LEAD
|Jitin Prasada
|BJP
|Pilibhit
|LEAD
|Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar
|BJP
|Bareilly
|LEAD
|Arun Kumar Sagar
|BJP
|Shahjahanpur (SC)
|LEAD
|Narendra Modi
|BJP
|Varanasi
|LEAD
|Mahendra Nath Pandey
|BJP
|Chandauli
|LEAD
|Shashank Mani
|BJP
|Deoria
|LEAD
|Pankaj Chaudhary
|BJP
|Maharajganj
|LEAD
|Kamlesh Paswan
|BJP
|Bansgaon (SC)
|LEAD
|Vijay Kumar Dubay
|BJP
|Kushi Nagar
|LEAD
|Ravindar Kushawaha
|BJP
|Salempur
|LEAD
|Rahul Gandhi
|INC
|Rae Bareli
|LEAD
|Imran Masood
|INC
|Saharanpur
|LEAD
|Kishori Lal
|INC
|Amethi
|LEAD
|Shivram
|INC
|Bulandshahr (SC)
|LEAD
|Ujjwal Raman Singh
|INC
|Allahabad
|LEAD
|Tanuj Punia
|INC
|Barabanki (SC)
|LEAD
|Rakesh Rathor
|INC
|Sitapur
|LEAD
|Rajkumar Sangwan
|RLD
|Baghpat
|LEAD
|Chandan Chauhan
|RLD
|Bijnor
|LEAD
|Lalji Verma
|SP
|Ambedkar Nagar
|LEAD
|Zia Ur Rehman
|SP
|Sambhal
|LEAD
|Sangita Rajvanshi
|SP
|Misrikh (SC)
|LEAD
|R K Chaudhary
|SP
|Mohanlalganj (SC)
|LEAD
|Ram Shiromani Verma
|SP
|Shrawasti
|LEAD
|Harendra Singh Malik
|SP
|Muzaffarnagar
|LEAD
|Rambhual Nishad
|SP
|Sultanpur
|LEAD
|Ram Prasad Chaudhary
|SP
|Basti
|LEAD
|Shiv Pal Singh Patel
|SP
|Pratapgarh
|LEAD
|Laxmikant Pappu Nishad
|SP
|Sant Kabir Nagar
|LEAD
|Ruchi Vira
|SP
|Moradabad
|LEAD
|Dharmendra Yadav
|SP
|Azamgarh
|LEAD
|Mohibbullah
|SP
|Rampur
|LEAD
|Jitendra Kumar Dohare
|SP
|Etawah (SC)
|LEAD
|Daroga Prasad Saroj
|SP
|Lalganj (SC)
|LEAD
|Babu Singh Kushwaha
|SP
|Jaunpur
|LEAD
|Narayan Das Ahirwar
|SP
|Jalaun (SC)
|LEAD
|Priya Saroj
|SP
|Machhlishahr (SC)
|LEAD
|Akshaya Yadav
|SP
|Firozabad
|LEAD
|Krishna Devi Shivshanker Patel
|SP
|Banda
|LEAD
|Dimple Yadav
|SP
|Mainpuri
|LEAD
|Pushpendra Saroj
|SP
|Kaushambi (SC)
|LEAD
|Amar Nath Singh Maurya
|SP
|Phulpur
|LEAD
|Neeraj Maurya
|SP
|Aonla
|LEAD
|Utkarsh Verma
|SP
|Kheri
|LEAD
|Anand Bhadauriya
|SP
|Dhaurahra
|LEAD
|Rajeev Rai
|SP
|Ghosi
|LEAD
|Kajal Nishad
|SP
|Gorakhpur
|LEAD
|Ramesh Chand Bind
|SP
|Mirzapur
|LEAD
|Afzal Ansari
|SP
|Ghazipur
|LEAD
|Sanatan Pandey
|SP
|Ballia
|LEAD
|Chhotelal
|SP
|Robertsganj (SC)
|LEAD
