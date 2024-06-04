Amid BJP’s lead in both Tripura seats, Congress alleges violence

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win both parliamentary constituencies in Tripura, the Congress party has alleged of extensive violence in different parts of the state where counting agents of opposition parties were physically assaulted and denied entry into many counting centers. Polling officials at a counting centre in Agartala on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Accusing the West Tripura Parliamentary constituency returning officer of “utterly failing” in rendering his election duties, Tripura Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha claimed that opposition counting agents were denied entry into polling centers at Badharghat, Suryamaninagar, Shantirbazaar, Belonia and many other parts of the state since Tuesday morning.

He further alleged that the counting agents were kicked, stabbed with pens and many were thrown out of counting centers.

Later today, Tripura DIG Ramesh Reddy visited the counting center at Umakanta Academy in Agartala and said that the counting process was going on smoothly and peacefully. Asked about the allegations of violence raised by the Congress, the DIG said proper action would be taken on any such complaint.

Meanwhile, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal said, “If there are any specific complaints of which counting agents were assaulted or denied entry in polling centers, due action as per rules will be taken. But the counting agents must lodge a proper specific complaint.”

Former chief minister and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb is ahead by a margin of over 6,00,000 votes over Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha in the Tripura West constituency.

In the Tripura East constituency, BJP candidate Kriti Devi Debbarman of the erstwhile Manikya dynasty and elder sister of TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, is leading comfortably against former CPIM legislator and veteran leader Rajendra Reang.

In 2019, the BJP won both the Lok Sabha seats with Pratima Bhoumik emerging winner securing 51.77 percent vote share from West Tripura constituency and Rebati Tripura got 46.12 percent vote share from East Tripura seat.