What happened at Raleigh-Durham airport today? Runway reopens after Jet-box truck crash; videos surface

Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina reopened after a brief shutdown on Wednesday afternoon following a collision between a corporate jet and a box truck on the airfield. No injuries have been reported, ABC 11 confirmed. Representational. (Unsplash)

According to the report, the collision happened on Taxiway C of RDU. There were two passengers on the corporate jet and a lone driver in the truck. None of them suffered injuries.

The runway has now reopened, and flight operations have returned to normal, the airport has confirmed.

“RDU closed the airfield briefly earlier this afternoon after a general aviation aircraft and a box truck collided on a taxiway. There were no injuries, and the airfield has reopened to arriving and departing flights,” a statement from the airport on X read.

A visitor at the airport shared a video of the incident on the runway while the airport was placed on lockdown. The video shows emergency crews on the runway assessing damages and potential injuries after the accident.

Here's the video: