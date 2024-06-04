Varanasi Election Result 2024 Live: PM Modi eyeing third win in a row, up against UP Congress chief Ajay Rai

Welcome to our live blog on the Lok Sabha election results 2024 covering the Varanasi constituency. As the counting of votes progresses, we will provide you with real-time updates on who is leading and who is trailing from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, as well as reactions and analysis of the outcome. Check the full coverage of the 2024 elections by Hindustan Times...Read More

Varanasi is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Narendra Modi has been elected twice from this constituency, serving as the Prime Minister of India. Narendra Modi is contesting from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which voted in the final and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on June 1, for the third time.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi secured 63.62 per cent of the votes, winning by a margin of 674,664 votes against Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party. This is categorised as a General category parliamentary seat.

The Lok Sabha election in Varanasi was marked by extravagant campaigning, with high-profile leaders, including Narendra Modi (of the Bharatiya Janata Party) himself, conducting roadshows in the constituencies.

There were six other candidates in the fray besides Modi, but his main challengers were Congress's Ajay Rai and Ather Jamal Lari of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Modi had defeated Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with 56.37 per cent of votes, securing 5,81,022 votes, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Over his 10-year tenure, Narendra Modi has led the multifaceted development of Varanasi. His dream project, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, has significantly boosted Varanasi's economy. Starting as an RSS pracharak in 1971, his journey continued with joining the BJP in 1985, progressing through the role of party secretary, serving as the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2013, and being the Prime Minister since 2014.

For his third term, Modi has set the goal of a developed India by 2047. With his unique oratory style, he excels in captivating the public, always presenting himself as a grassroots worker. He prides himself on his humble background, establishing connections with all sections of society. His popularity as a capable leader extends internationally as well. His sharpest attacks on the opposition involve issues of corruption and dynastic politics. Modi is credited for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

