Amethi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Will Smriti Irani win a second term? counting underway

The Amethi Lok Sabha seat, one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, has historically been a stronghold of the Indian National Congress. As the counting of votes progresses, we will provide real-time updates on who is leading and who is trailing from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

The Amethi Lok Sabha seat, one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, has historically been a stronghold of the Indian National Congress.

Union minister Smriti Irani of the Bharatiya Janata Party had emerged as a giant-killer in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She defeated the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi from the Nehru-Gandhi bastion Amethi by over 50,000 votes.

Smriti Irani first entered the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2011 and was re-elected in August 2017. Within the party, she has held several key positions, including national general secretary, vice president of the BJP's Maharashtra Youth Wing, and national president of the BJP's Mahila Morcha.

Born on March 23, 1976, Smriti Irani was a prominent figure in the television industry before entering politics. She is currently the Union Minister for women and child development and textiles.

Between May 2014 and July 2016, she served as the minister of human resource development, and from July 2017 to May 2018, she managed the ministry of information and broadcasting.

The Amethi seat comprises five assembly segments: Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, and Amethi. It is a general seat. Voting for the Amethi seat was held on May 20, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

During the election camapigns, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised to treat Amethi and Rae Bareli equally when it came to development if his party came to power at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi contested the Lok Sabha poll from Rae Bareli, replacing his mother Sonia Gandhi.

This was Irani's third election from Amethi after losing in 2014 to Rahul Gandhi by 1 lakh votes and winning in 2019 by a margin of around 55,000.