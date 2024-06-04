'Kishori bhaiya...': Priyanka Gandhi's emotional post for Congress candidate who leads Smriti Irani

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wrote an emotional post for the man who is expected to defeat Smriti Irani in Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma. Priyanka Gandhi shared on X her old photo with Kishori Lal Sharma.

Kishori Lal Sharma is leading Smriti Irani by over 80,000 votes.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who campaigned extensively for the Congress party's candidate in her family's pocket borough, said she never doubted that Kishori Lal Sharma would win the Lok Sabha polls.

"Kishori bhaiya, I never had any doubt, I knew you would win. My heartiest congratulations to you and my beloved brothers and sisters," she added.

Smriti Irani had defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 general elections, wresting the seat from the Gandhi family after over two decades. This time, Rahul Gandhi contested the elections from Wayanad and his mother's constituency, Rae Bareli.

Rahul Gandhi will score landslide victories from both the seats.

Who is Kishori Lal Sharma?

Kishori Lal Sharma is a confidant of the Gandhi family. He had been Sonia Gandhi's constituency representative in Rae Bareli.

He was the point-person in RaeBareli and Amethi for all matters linked to the Gandhi family.

KL Sharma is a native of Punjab. He first came to Amethi as a Congress worker in 1983. He was closely associated with Congress leader and former prime minister (late) Rajiv Gandhi.

After Rajiv Gandhi's death in 1991, KL Sharma kept working for the Congress party in Amethi. When the Gandhi family kept away from electoral politics in the 1990s, he campaigned for other Congress candidates.

Kishori Lal Sharma played a key role in Sonia Gandhi's first electoral win in 1999. Gandhi first entered the Parliament with a victory in Amethi.