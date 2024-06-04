Mumbai North Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Can BJP's Piyush Goyal claim high-staked Lok Sabha seat?

Mumbai North Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Union minister Piyush Goyal contested his first Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North seat, and now, all eyes are on the result. The counting of votes for the recently held general elections will be conducted on Tuesday, June 4. Pitted against Goyal, a senior BJP leader and joint candidate of the party-led ruling National Democratic Alliance, is the Congress party’s Bhushan Patil. In Maharashtra, Congress is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (alongside Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Nationally, the MVA is a member of the Congress-led INDIA bloc....Read More

Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, sends as many as six representatives to the Lok Sabha. Besides Mumbai North, the city has these parliamentary constituencies: Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West, Mumbai South Central, and Mumbai South.

Mumbai voted on May 20 in the fifth phase of the seven-leg national polls.

In the previous 2019 polls, BJP’s Gopal Shetty received 706,678 votes or 71% of the total votes polled on the Mumbai North seat. Actor Urmila Matondkar, who contested on a Congress ticket, came second with 241,431 votes or 24% of the total votes polled.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was held on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1.