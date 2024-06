BJP Lok Sabha election 2024 winners list constituency candidates wise results

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking a rare third term at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, was leading in 235 seats across the country. BJP supporters during a campaign rally. (ANI Photo)

This is lower than the projections made by various exit polls on June 1. Pollsters had predicted a landslide victory for the party in power.

If the BJP and Narendra Modi come back to power, this would be the first time since Jawahar Lal Nehru that a Prime Minister is re-elected for a third consecutive term.

Of the 235 seats that BJP is leading in, 200 are from Hindi heartland states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana.

In Uttar Pradesh, which sends the highest number of parliamentarians (80) to the Lok Sabha, BJP was leading in 36 seats. It is said that Dilli Ka Rasta UP Se Hote Hue Jata Hai (The road to Delhi passes through UP), as more often than not the party or coalition that performs well in the state comes to power at the Centre.

This election, the BJP was looking south to expand its footprint, but as trends began to trickle in, the party was seen leading in many seats in Karnataka only.

In Kerala, a state where the BJP has never won a Lok Sabha seat was leading in two seats.

On June 1, exit polls had predicted that the BJP-led NDA had chances of expanding its voter base in the southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

In the past Lok Sabha election, the BJP managed to secure only 29 out of 129 seats in southern states as well as the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. Of these, 25 came from Karnataka and four from Telangana.

