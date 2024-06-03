‘Rahul Gandhi should open a gym': Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar jabs Congress on exit polls

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday hit back at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over his remark at the exit polls.



“Rahul Gandhi should start a gym. Shashi Tharoor should start an English training institute. The Congress party has many people who are very good with language and speak very eloquently and I think these elections will point them towards a new occupation,” Chandrasekhar, the BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, told ANI.



“The people of India want their political leaders who serve them, who can improve their lives, and certainly, this group of people whether that is Rahul Gandhi or anybody else cannot fit the bill,” the BJP leader who is pitted against Tharoor from the Kerala capital, added.



Chandrasekhar made the remark after Tharoor called the exit poll projections predicting a massive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, as ‘laughable’. Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is contesting from Thiruvananthapuram.

“We are seeing it with skepticism and disbelief because we have also been campaigning throughout the country. We also have a sense of what the pulse of the people is and we don't believe it is reflected accurately in these polls,” Tharoor was quoted by ANI as saying.



"Our Congress president, after meeting all the INDIA bloc members, has said that he is convinced that we are getting about 295 for the alliance. I stick to that number," the three-time Congress MP said.



The Congress and several opposition parties have dismissed the exit poll results, expressing confidence that the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious on Tuesday.



"We have to wait, just wait and see. We are very hopeful that our results are completely opposite to what the exit polls are showing," former Congress president Sonia Gandhi said.



Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had also trashed the exit polls, saying,"It is not exit poll, it is Modi media poll. It is Modi ji’s poll. It is his fantasy poll.”