Sonia Gandhi's first reaction to exit poll results 2024: ‘Just wait and see’

Sonia Gandhi on Monday reacted to exit poll results saying that the Congress is very hopeful that the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be totally opposite to what has been predicted by the pollsters. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony to pay tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, at Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam, in New Delhi, on June 3, 2024. (PTI)

“We have to wait, just wait and see,” Sonia Gandhi told news agency PTI when asked about her expectations from the election results scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, June 4.

"We are very hopeful that our results are completely opposite to what the exit polls are showing," the former Congress president said.

Most exit polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.