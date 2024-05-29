Sidhu Moosewala 2nd death anniversary: Family organises event to honour him today

The family of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in 2022, have organised a small program in Punjab's Mansa district to pay tributes to him on his second death anniversary on Wednesday. Singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022

According to Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh, they have organised a low-key “simple” event owing to the extreme heatwave and elections. He also urged people not to gather in large numbers at the event.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“There will be a very simple program because there are elections and temperatures are very high. We have told people outside not to come here, only the people of the village and family are coming. Public has been told to not come...Only the religious rituals will be performed,” Singh told news agency ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, several people from Mansa paid tributes to the late Punjabi artist with statues, busts, and photographs. According to reports, t-shirts and coffee mugs featuring Moosewala's face are also available in local shops.

Sidhu Moosewala's mother pens emotional post

Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, on Wednesday, penned an emotional post on Instagram on her son's second death anniversary.

“Miss you son Sidhu. We never forget a son like you in our whole life. You will always remain in our hearts, son. Your memory will always be there. This day is written in black letters in history. Sidhu Moose Vaal son," she wrote in Punjabi language, and posted a picture with him.

Sidhu Moosewala's shot dead

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa. Reportedly, the assailants had fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

Shortly after his death, the Punjab police blamed Canada-based singer Goldy Brar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the murder after Brar, in a purported Facebook post, took the responsibility.

The singer's killing had triggered a huge political row in the state amid calls for the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann government. The death was reported just a day after his security was downgraded.

Notably, Moosewala had fought from Mansa in the 2019 assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.