Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents welcome baby boy

Parents of late Punjabi singer Subhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost 22 months after the singer was killed in Punjab. Parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab. The photo was shared by the late singer's father on his social media. (Balkaur Singh's Facebook page/ ANI)

Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh announced the birth his newborn boy by sharing picture with him and portrait of Moose Wala on social media platforms.

“With the blessings of the lakhs and crores who love Subhdeep, Akal Purakh (Almighty) has given us younger brother of Shubh. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy, and we are thankful to all the well-wishers for giving us so much love,” he wrote on Instagram.

Chamkaur Singh, uncle of Moose Wala, said, “The family is very happy. God has blessed us with happiness.”

According to media reports, Moose Wala’s mother underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive the baby.

Moose Wala, who was the then only son of the couple, was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29, 2022.

The SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder has filed four chargesheets, including three supplementary chargesheets, against 34 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

Of the total 34 accused, the police had arrested 29. Two of them, Mandeep Singh and Manmohan Singh, were killed during a clash in Goindwal jail in February. Three accused, including Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi and Lipin Nehra are absconding and are believed to be abroad. Two shooters, Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa, were killed in a police encounter at Amritsar before filing of chargesheets.