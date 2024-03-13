Sidhu Moosewala's father breaks silence on wife's pregnancy at 58: 'So many rumours going around about our family'

In February, it was reported that the parents of the late Punjabi singer-rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting a baby in March. Now, Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has shared a cryptic post on Facebook about his wife Charan Kaur being pregnant again at 58 via IVF treatment. Sidhu, killed in Punjab in 2022, was the couple's only child. Also read: Sidhu Moosewala's mother pregnant again at 58, baby due in March Sidhu Moosewala's mother reportedly went for an IVF treatment and successfully conceived a baby.

Sidhu Moosewala's father shares a Facebook post

As per the latest reports, Charan has been admitted to the hospital and may give birth soon. There are also rumours that she has given birth to twins. Amid this, Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh, neither confirmed nor denied his wife's pregnancy and asked the late singer's fans to not believe rumours about his family.

On Tuesday, he wrote on Facebook in Punjabi, "We are thankful to Sidhu's fans, who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumours going around about our family, but they are not to be believed. Whatever news is there, the family will share with you all."

Sidhu Moosewala's father shared a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Sidhu Moosewala's mother's pregnancy

Family sources confirmed to Tribune in February that Sidhu's mother Charan Kaur underwent IVF (In vitro fertilisation) treatment and was successful in conceiving a baby, due in March. The report said Charan's pregnancy was confirmed by Sidhu Moosewala’s uncle Chamkaur Singh.

More about Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala, Congress leader and Punjabi singer-rapper, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The incident took place a day after his security cover was withdrawn as a part of CM Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture in the state.

