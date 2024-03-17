Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh welcomes newborn son nearly two years after rapper's death, shares pic

Balkaur Singh, father of late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala, has welcomed a newborn son. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, he shared a photo with the infant. The picture also had a photo frame of Sidhu in the background. Balkaur, dressed in a blue shirt and denims, held the baby in his arms. A cake was also kept on a table near him. (Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala's father breaks silence on wife's pregnancy at 58) Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh with his son.

Late Sidhu Moosewala's dad welcomes son

Balkaur captioned the post in Punjabi, "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and I'm thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love (folded hands emoji)." Balkaur welcomed the baby with his wife, Charan Kaur.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What Balkaur had said about Charan's pregnancy

Last week, Balkaur talked about the rumours going around his family and requested everyone not to believe them. Taking to his official Facebook account, he wrote a post in Punjabi, which read, "We are thankful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumours going around about the family, they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all."

Family sources confirmed to Tribune in February that Sidhu's mother, Charan Kaur, underwent IVF (In vitro fertilisation) treatment and was successful in conceiving a baby, due in March. The report said Charan's pregnancy was confirmed by Sidhu Moosewala’s uncle Chamkaur Singh.

About Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022 in Mansa. He was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa Civil Hospital. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at him, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The incident took place a day after his security cover was withdrawn as a part of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture in the state. Sidhu had fought an election from Mansa in the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket, but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place