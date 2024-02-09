Moose Wala murder: Singer’s father seeks status report on probe into gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interviews

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh on Thursday moved an application in the court seeking a status report from Mansa senior superintendent of police on the investigation into two TV interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from inside the jail and demanded that they should be made part of the investigation in the murder case. Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh

Balkaur said that on September 18 last year, he submitted an application to the Mansa SSP Nanak Singh demanding that the two TV interviews of gangster Bishnoi from inside the jail should be made part of the investigation in the Moose Wala murder case and be brought on record. “Bishnoi was making claims on a TV channel that he had killed Sidhu Moose Wala. He was not under pressure and was making this announcement on a channel. Now, he has moved a discharge application claiming he was not involved in the murder. We expected, the special investigation team (SIT) to bring in these kinds of evidence, but they have not done anything to counter his application,” he added.

Two back-to-back interviews of Bishnoi were conducted on March 14 and March 17, in which he had disclosed details regarding Moose Wala’s murder.

Advocate Satinderpal Singh said that an application has been filed in the court seeking a status report through SSP Mansa, who is the investigation officer in the case, on an application filed by Balkaur Singh in the SSP office. “Moose Wala’s father had asked the SIT that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s two TV interviews from inside prisons should be made part of the investigation as they are material pieces of evidence. The interviews should be brought on record and submitted in court. The application was moved to court today because the investigation team is maintaining silence on this. We have asked what investigation they (police) have done on Bishnoi’s two interviews, in which he has made disclosures about Moose Wala’s murder case,” he added.

The court has issued notice to the state to file a reply at the next hearing on February 23. Meanwhile, the SIT again failed to file a reply to discharge applications filed by accused gangsters including Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.