Mandy Takhar remembers Sidhu Moosewala on his death anniversary: People thought we were dating

On Sidhu Moosewala aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu’s second death anniversary, his last film Yes I Am Student (2021) co-star, actor Mandy Takhar remembers him fondly, recalling their shooting days. “All of us used to have lunch together on the set. His mom also used to be there, she used to set up the food on the table like langar. Even while shooting, there was an innocence and nervousness because he was new to acting. It was interesting and endearing to see the beginning of the acting career of a renowned artist,” she shares, adding that their fans thought they were romantically involved with each other for a blink. “I shared a good rapport with him, we both were really fond of each other. In fact, after some interviews, people thought that we were dating but that wasn’t true. Many fans were pinched when I got married as they felt I betrayed Sidhu.” Mandy Takhar on Sidhu Moosewala

“There was a song that we were shooting for called Jaan in the film. I was supposed to go back but I accidentally tripped, so he pulled me towards him so that I don’t fall. It was a very cute and genuine moment that we even kept in the song. No one really knows that I really tripped. I am glad that I could have these sweet experiences with him in his last film,” recounts the 37-year-old, revealing an interesting anecdote about their film’s track Jaan.

The actor always remembers him smiling as she shares he was the most innocent soul. “He had the most childlike smile. He was a director’s actor and always tried to give his best to every scene. That kiddishness in him is what I will remember. His songs were kind of on the aggressive side but nothing like that comes to mind with his image, he was so innocent with many dreams yet to be fulfilled,” Takhar continues, remembering the singer who had hit tracks like 295, The Last Ride, and Badfella. “He will always be a legend. Even today when I am at a oarty, wedding, or gym, I keep saying, ‘Siddhu ka gaana lagaao’! Even for generations to come, his music will be evergreen. I am glad he fulfilled many dreams in such a short span of five years and became a living legend, something that people aren’t able to do in many years.”

She further adds that after his death on May 28, 2022, she went to check up on his parents Charan Kaur and Balkaur Singh. “I went to meet his parents on the Akhand Paath and I met them a few times after that as well. Losing their son and the whole media attention after that was quite nerve wrecking for them. Its really beautiful to know and see them with a new child in their life. Sidhu is not replaceable, but it can definitely heal some wounds. Its inspirational that they started their life again and didn’t give up,” concludes the actor.