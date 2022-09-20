Interview with Mandy Takhar: On Chhalle Mundiyan's OTT release, missing shy Sidhu Moosewala and more

Punjabi actor Mandy Takhar’s latest film Chhalle Mundiyan is slated to release on September 23 on SonyLIV. It also stars Ammy Vrik, Kulwinder Billa, Sonia Kaur and Karamjit Anmol. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about the film and the state of Punjabi film industry and her upcoming projects. (Also read: After Sidhu Moose Wala’s death Ammy Virk wanted to delay his film Sher Bagga indefinitely: ‘But majboori hai')

The film was set to release in theatres earlier but due to pandemic it got delayed. Mandy said when asked about the delay of her film, the pandemic did take a toll on a lot of people’s work, on films and a many other industries as well. “But it makes you more patient and takes things patiently,” she said. Mandy is happy that it is a direct release on OTT platform since Punjabi cinema usually does not get that type of opportunity. Now, OTT is open to different languages. The film is now releasing on September 23.

When asked what all she did to prepare before beginning the shoot for Chhalle Mundiyan, she replies, “I usually have a number of meetings with the writers and directors and I understand their vision. If I am not shooting on the first day of the beginning of the shoot then I just go and watch. I go and see what the tone of the film is. The writer more than the director, it is very important to understand their vision. How they want their character to be played, loads of conversations with the team.”

She talks about the landscape and relevance of OTT in India. She said, “With OTT you have more liberty. Punjabi cinema usually does not get the opportunity of direct releases on the OTT, we got it willingly on OTT. It is more open to the language.”

Mandy Takhar has been part of Yes I am Student with late Sidhu Moosewala and feels he has left a mark on the music industry. She shares, “He was an innocent and child-like human being. He was a very sweet and sensitive, emotional guy. He did everything with a lot of passion. The success he achieved in 5 years of his career, people take a lifetime to get there. He managed the music, the production, and the acting.” She narrated a personal anecdote with him and said, “He was a very shy type and had to tell him to make eye contact, though he was very natural.”

Mandy Takhar and late Sidhu Moosewala from the film Yes I am student.

She has done many films in her career such as Sardarji, Rabb Da Radio, Ardaas and shared that the role in Rabb Da Radio made her work extra hard because the film was intense. She even said that she was slightly nervous while working with Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in Sardarji because she looked up to them so much and considered herself their fan.

Chhalle Mundiyan is a light romantic comedy which is a comedy of errors. She said that her character Jassi adds confusion in the film. When asked what the audience should expect out of the movie, she said, “Complete entertainment. It is a nice romantic comedy from the heart and it is nothing intense. People should enjoy it with bits of laughter. A hearted comedy.”

She even opened up about her upcoming projects. She has Kikli and Haaye Ne Mer Mooto in the pipeline. Kikli is directed by Kavi Raz and presented by Mandy Takhar studios & JP Khaira films. It is by her own production house. It stars Vamiqa Gabbi and Jobanpreet Singh along with her. The film is slated to release on March 30, 2023. For Haaye Ne Meri Mooto, she gained 33-34 kg, she shares, “It is a comedy with an emotional message. It is about body shaming and fat shaming.” She admits that she herself has been body shamed even as an actor. She said, “Somebody’s look should never be the topic of conversation."