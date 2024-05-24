12 gang members linked to Sidhu Moosewala’s murder arrested

Huge cache of illegal firearms and ammunition was recovered after the arrest of 12 members of a gang associated with the firearms suppliers to the killers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, confirmed Bulandshahr police officials on Thursday. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Musewala (HT File)

The officials said that they recovered at least seven country-made .32 bore pistols and 10 cartridges, as well as five country-made .315 bore firearms and five cartridges from the arrested accused in Bulandshahr district.

In a press note shared with the media, a senior Bulandshahr police official said the accused arrested were identified as Himanshu Chowdhary, Deepanshu Chowdhary, Adil Khan, Sahil Alvi, Razi Alvi, Mohd Azam Khan, Danish, Monish, Mohd Shoaib, Satyendra, Nadeem Khan, and Azeem Ansari. Of them, Himanshu Chowdhary has a long crime record with nearly 15 criminal cases registered in Bulandshahr alone and two cases against Deepanshu Chowdhary, while the 10 others are first-timers.

Bulandshahr superintendent of police (SP), Shlok Kumar, said six of the arrested accused were apprehended near the graveyard adjoining a mosque under City Kotwali police station limits, while six others were arrested from Badnaura bridge later Wednesday on the basis of information extracted from previously arrested accused.

He said the arrested accused revealed that they used to purchase firearms from Bilal and Rizwan, residents of Khurja in Bulandshahr, and later supplied them to different criminal gangs in Delhi, NCR, Punjab, and Haryana. Efforts are being made to arrest Bilal and Rizwan, who are also on the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly supplying firearms to the killers of Sidhu Moosewala. A reward of ₹25,000 each has been announced for the arrest of Bilal and Rizwan.

Notably, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab, on May 29, 2022. The Canada-based gangster Goldi Brar and a member of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang claimed responsibility of the killing.