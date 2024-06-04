Congress's first reaction to Lok Sabha results: 'Modi must resign'

In a strong reaction to surprising Lok Sabha election results, the Congress on Tuesday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh made the demand on X.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote that the better-than-expected performance of the INDIA bloc was a sign that it was time for Narendra Modi to become former prime minister.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The Congress general secretary said PM Modi must take the moral responsibility for the BJP's expected loss of seats in Lok Sabha and resign his post.

"He used to pretend that he was extraordinary. Now it has been proved that the outgoing Prime Minister is going to become former. Take moral responsibility and resign. This is the message of this election," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Follow Lok Sabha election results live blog

Per the Election Commission of India's data, BJP was ahead in 236 seats. The majority mark in the Lok Sabha is 272.

Congress was leading in 99 seats, Samajwadi Party in 37 seats and the Trinamool Congress in 31 seats.

Per the EC data and TV reports, the INDIA bloc is expected to win over 200 seats.

PM Modi, after trailing for a while, is leading in Varanasi.

Also read: From 52 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress comes a long way in 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a third straight term in power. The party had set an ambitious target of 400 Lok Sabha seats ahead of the polls.

The exit polls espoused an optimistic outlook for BJP's chances of achieving its seats goal.

Most of the exit polls predicted that the NDA would confortably surpass its 2019 tally of 353 seats. At least three exit polls claimed the alliance could even cross the 400-mark.