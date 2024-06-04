Who is Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid? 5 things about jailed leader who defeated Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, June 4, conceded defeat to his nearest rival and independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid in the Baramulla seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid (HT File)

“I think it’s time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that’s all that matters,” Omar Abdullah wrote on X (formally Twitter).

Who is Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid?

Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in a terror-funding case. , a former two-time MLA who heads the Awami Ittehad Party, was one of 22 candidates in the fray from Baramulla. Engineer Rashid was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 on charges of terror-funding activities, becoming the first mainstream leader to be held under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. His two sons Abrar Rashid and Asrar Rashid, who led the election campaign for their father, expressed confidence that the massive crowds witnessed in the rallies would turn into votes for Rashid, leading to his release from prison. Engineer Rashi won the Langate assembly segment in 2008 and 2014 and also unsuccessfully contested the 2019 parliamentary elections. While he leads the Awami Ittehad Party, he contested these elections as an Independent.

Mehbooba Mufti also concedes defeat

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also conceded defeat from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

"Respecting the verdict of the people I thank my PDP workers & leaders for their hard work & support despite all the odds. My deepest gratitude to the people who voted for me. Winning & losing is part of the game & wont deter us from our path," Mehbooba Mufti posted on X at 1.58 pm.

National Conference Gujjar leader Mian Altaf is leading from the seat by over 2.29 lakh votes, according to the latest EC figures.

Omar Abdullah also congratulated his party colleagues Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Mian Altaf who are leading by huge margins from Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats respectively.

"To my @JKNC_ colleagues @RuhullahMehdi & Mian Altaf Sb my heartfelt congratulations. I'm sorry I won't be joining them in the Lok Sabha but I'm sure both of them will do an amazing job representing the people of J&K," Abdullah said in his post.