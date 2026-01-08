Parasakthi star Ravi Mohan is ‘heartbroken’ as Vijay's Jana Nayagan gets delayed: ‘I’m standing with you’

About Jana Nayagan delay

The official statement of the delay was shared on Wednesday evening, two days prior to release. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the initial release of Jana Nayagan, scheduled for 9 January 2026, has been postponed to a later date. We are currently awaiting further updates from the production team. Once the new release date is confirmed, official announcements will be shared through our authorised platforms,” read the official note from the makers of Jana Nayagan. Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju, among others. Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film, as he intends to focus on his political career with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.