Parasakthi star Ravi Mohan is ‘heartbroken’ as Vijay's Jana Nayagan gets delayed: ‘I’m standing with you’
Vijay Mohan has extended support for Vijay after the release of his final film Jana Nayagan was postponed. The film was set to hit theatres on January 9.
Parasakthi and Jana Nayagan were set to have a box office clash on the occasion of Pongal. However, that will not happen now since the release of Jana Nayagan has been delayed from January 9. Parasakthi will release on January 10, as expected. Amid this, film's star Ravi Mohan has extended support for Vijay and said that he is ‘heartbroken’ that Jana Nayagan has been delayed. (Also read: Karthik Subbaraj reacts to Vijay's Jana Nayagan delay: 'Postponement of big films on festival dates will kill industry’)
What Ravi Mohan said
The actor took to his X account on Thursday and shared the official statement from Jana Nayagan makers, which had confirmed that the release of the film has been delayed. In the caption, he wrote, “Heartbroken @actorvijay Anna.. as a brother I’m standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don’t need a date.. you are the opening. Whenever that date is.. Pongal only starts then.” He also added the hashtag, I stand with Vijayanna.
About Jana Nayagan delay
The official statement of the delay was shared on Wednesday evening, two days prior to release. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the initial release of Jana Nayagan, scheduled for 9 January 2026, has been postponed to a later date. We are currently awaiting further updates from the production team. Once the new release date is confirmed, official announcements will be shared through our authorised platforms,” read the official note from the makers of Jana Nayagan. Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju, among others. Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film, as he intends to focus on his political career with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
Meanwhile, Ravi plays the antagonist in Parasakthi. Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The trailer offered a glimpse into a politically charged story centred on Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan portrays a grounded character as a coal tosser at the Indian Railways.
