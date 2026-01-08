Karthik Subbaraj reacts to Vijay's Jana Nayagan delay: 'Postponement of big films on festival dates will kill industry’

Karthik began his note by saying, “Some Thoughts just as a Lover of CINEMA!! No theatres for an Low budget Indie film #Salliyargal. Censor delay causing postponement of a Big budget Big Star like Vijay Sir's film #JanaNayagan slated to release tomorrow… Bookings are yet to open in many centres due to issue of certificate for other Big budget film #Parasakthi slated to release day after tomorrow… Tough times for Cinema!!”

Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay , was set for January 9 release but the makers said that they have to postpone due to “unavoidable circumstances beyond our control.” Many fans are disappointed with the decision and took to social media to share how this could have been avoided. Amid these reactions, writer and director Karthik Subbaraj has penned a strong open letter on his X account to share how this is ‘tough’ time for cinema and film fraternity needs to come together.

He went on to add, “Theatres need to be more supportive for indie low budget films ... Coz Big Satellite & OTT players are not so keen to buy indie films leaving Theatres as only source for revenue for Low budget films.... Not giving theatres for low budget films literally means Killing Cinema !!”

‘The strict timeline rules is really hard to follow’ The director shared his comments on the timelines for censorship certification and how that needs to be revised at the earliest. “For Big budget films... The strict timeline rules for Censors (India & Overseas ) is really hard to follow and puts lot of pressure on Filmmakers creative space during Post Production especially when ur doing a Big budget film with release date already announced... With current timeline rules for both Indian and overseas censors , the ideal time for a film to be fully completed is 3 months before release date... Which is Highly impossible for many reasons...This has to be streamlined and shud be made bit easy for Filmmakers... Both from the board the producers and the Stars... Otherwise postponement of Big films on festivals dates will eventually Kill Industry!!” he said.

Concluding his note, Karthik said, “Please let's all together in Film fraternity keep aside the Fan wars, Political reasoning , Personal agendas, Hate Campaigns & join together to do something optimistic to Save the ART ... Save Cinema.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the initial release of Jana Nayagan, scheduled for 9 January 2026, has been postponed to a later date. We are currently awaiting further updates from the production team. Once the new release date is confirmed, official announcements will be shared through our authorised platforms,” read the official note from the makers of Jana Nayagan.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju, among others.