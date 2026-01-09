Dhurandhar box office collection day 36: Ranveer Singh film earns its lowest after The Raja Saab release, collects ₹3 cr

Dhurandhar box office collection day 36: The Ranveer Singh film has been breaking and making box office records. As per Sacnilk.com, after earning double digits for over four weeks, it has finally slowed down. Dhurandhar is an almost four-hour Pakistan-set spy drama. Dhurandhar box office collection day 36: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar's domestic box office collection day The film went on to earn in double digits for 28 days straight, setting a record. It collected ₹ ₹207.25 crore in week one, ₹253.25 crore in week two, ₹172 crore in week three, ₹106.5 crore in week four and ₹51.25 crore in week five.

On day 36, the fifth Friday, Dhurandhar earned ₹3.50 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹793.75 crore nett in India. Dhurandhar had an overall 14.03% Hindi occupancy on Friday.

About Dhurandhar breaking box office records The film has scripted history by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language. With domestic earnings of ₹840 crore (gross), according to the makers, Dhurandhar has dethroned the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 ( ₹830 crore). Global figures stand at over ₹1,240 crore.

More about Dhurandhar, its sequel Apart from Ranveer, Dhurandhar also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The high-octane thriller follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of the Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks, events which are seared into India’s contemporary history and strike an emotive note.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is mostly set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. The film is produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios in association with Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios. It released in theatres on December 5.

The much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19 next year. The espionage-thriller is slated for a grand Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2026 release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking a five-language pan-India and global rollout.