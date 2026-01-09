Akshay Kumar plays with Suriya at ISPL season 3 in Surat, Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt conversation with Ram Charan

Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya, and Ram Charan attended the opening ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season three held in Surat on Thursday. Several videos and pictures of the actors interacting with each other and having fun at the event emerged on social media platforms. Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan and Akshay Kumar attended the ISPL season 3 in Surat.

Amitabh Bachchan chats with Ram Charan at ISPL season 3 In a video, Ram Charan and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar greeted each other and chatted. Amitabh arrived, and Ram quickly went to him to greet him with a hug. He also congratulated Amitabh for his film Kalki 2898 AD. The veteran actor praised the film's VFX as he chatted with Ram.