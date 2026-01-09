Akshay Kumar plays with Suriya at ISPL season 3 in Surat, Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt conversation with Ram Charan
Apart from Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Charan, the ISPL season 3 in Surat was also attended by Sachin Tendulkar, Suriya and Arpita Khan among others.
Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya, and Ram Charan attended the opening ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season three held in Surat on Thursday. Several videos and pictures of the actors interacting with each other and having fun at the event emerged on social media platforms.
Amitabh Bachchan chats with Ram Charan at ISPL season 3
In a video, Ram Charan and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar greeted each other and chatted. Amitabh arrived, and Ram quickly went to him to greet him with a hug. He also congratulated Amitabh for his film Kalki 2898 AD. The veteran actor praised the film's VFX as he chatted with Ram.
Akshay Kumar plays with Suriya, Ram
In another video, Akshay Kumar was seen playing catch with Suriya and Ram on the field. He also teased them as they played, making the actors laugh. In another clip, Suriya, Akshay and Ram posed together for the paparazzi. Ram was also seen giving his fans autographs during the event. Amitabh, Akshay and Ram were also seen sitting together to watch the game.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Minister of Cultural Affairs of Maharashtra Ashish Shelar shared pictures with Amitabh, Akshay and Sachin. He captioned the post, " Game On! ISPL Season 3 kicks off. ISPL Season 3 kicks off today, celebrating the true spirit of grassroots cricket, a powerful platform for emerging talent. Glad to attend the opening and interact with legends and icons, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Ram Charan and other distinguished dignitaries."
All about ISPL season 3
The ISPL season 3 began on Friday at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat, promising a month-long festival of high-octane tennis-ball T10 cricket and a vibrant celebration of India's street-cricket culture, as per a release from ISPL. Scheduled from January 9 to February 6, the third season will feature eight franchises competing across 44 fast-paced matches. The season opener saw Majhi Mumbai taking on Srinagar Ke Veer.
ISPL season 3 teams include defending champions Majhi Mumbai (co-owned by Amitabh), Tiigers of Kolkata (Sourav Ganguly, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor), Srinagar Ke Veer (Akshay Kumar), Chennai Singams (Suriya), Bengaluru Strikers (Hrithik Roshan) and Falcon Risers Hyderabad (Ram Charan), alongside new entrants Delhi Superheros (Salman Khan) and Ahmedabad Lions (Ajay Devgn), adding further excitement and competition to the league.
About Amitabh, Akshay, Ram's films
Fans will see Ram next in Peddi, a Telugu action drama written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. The film is scheduled for release on March 27. Akshay has Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, Pheri 3 and Haiwaan in the pipeline. Amitabh last featured in Vettaiyan.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.