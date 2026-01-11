Kamal Haasan reviews Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, calls it victory garland for DMK: ‘Let the Tamil flame spread’

Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan took to his social media to share his review of Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi. The film, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa, was released in theatres on Saturday. The actor-politician called the film a ‘victory garland placed upon DMK history’. Kamal Haasan was all praise for Sivakarthikeyan choosing to star in Parasakthi.

Kamal Haasan’s review of Sivakarthikeyan Parasakthi Kamal posted his review of Parasakthi on his official MP letterhead. He captioned the video, “Let the Tamil flame spread!” Addressing it to Deputy CM of TN and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, he wrote, “Before I started watching the film Parasakthi, I did not expect at all that this film would become a resounding call for the elections our alliance is going to face. Yes, my wish is not just that this film should succeed, but it is also my genuine blessing.”

Talking about the film touching upon the ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s history, he added, “This film is the victory garland placed upon DMK history. With affection, Kamal Haasan.” The actor-politician also praised Sudha and Sivakarthikeyan, writing, “PS: I should have said this first, but my emotions took precedence. The first praise goes to this biopic-fiction story, its director, Mrs Sudha Kongara, and brother Sivakarthikeyan, who chose this story, worked hard for it, and is going to achieve success.”