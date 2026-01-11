Kamal Haasan reviews Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, calls it victory garland for DMK: ‘Let the Tamil flame spread’
After Sudha Kongara's Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan-starrer Parasakthi hit screens, Kamal Haasan posted his review of the film.
Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan took to his social media to share his review of Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi. The film, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa, was released in theatres on Saturday. The actor-politician called the film a ‘victory garland placed upon DMK history’.
Kamal Haasan’s review of Sivakarthikeyan Parasakthi
Kamal posted his review of Parasakthi on his official MP letterhead. He captioned the video, “Let the Tamil flame spread!” Addressing it to Deputy CM of TN and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, he wrote, “Before I started watching the film Parasakthi, I did not expect at all that this film would become a resounding call for the elections our alliance is going to face. Yes, my wish is not just that this film should succeed, but it is also my genuine blessing.”
Talking about the film touching upon the ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s history, he added, “This film is the victory garland placed upon DMK history. With affection, Kamal Haasan.” The actor-politician also praised Sudha and Sivakarthikeyan, writing, “PS: I should have said this first, but my emotions took precedence. The first praise goes to this biopic-fiction story, its director, Mrs Sudha Kongara, and brother Sivakarthikeyan, who chose this story, worked hard for it, and is going to achieve success.”
Music composer GV Prakash thanked Kamal for his review and producers, Dawn Pictures wrote, “Thanks to Hon'ble Kamalhassan for standing strongly in support of the film's initiative and giving lovely wishes.”
About Parasakthi
Parasakthi hit screens on January 10 ahead of Pongal. The historical political action drama is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures. Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, and Papri Ghosh also star in it, while Rana Daggubati, Basil Joseph and Dhananjay make cameos. Set in the 1960s, it follows two brothers participating in an anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu.
